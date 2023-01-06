SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open

The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
The purpose of the Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Recognition is to honor men and women who have given outstanding volunteer service to the Santa Clarita Valley area.
A nomination/application form is attached and can also be found online at the organization’s brand new website at scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.
Nomination applications are due by Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. All nominations will be acknowledged. We look forward to your participation.
– Individual volunteer services must be given to a group or organization that is a designated 501(c)(3),
– community service organization.
– Volunteer service is defined by long-time community commitment (not work related).
– Volunteer service includes, but is not limited to, the years of volunteer service, the type of service, and the impact of the service that was provided to multiple local organizations.
This year we will also feature the nominating nonprofit organization.
The Committee of previous honorees will select the Man and Woman of the Year from the nominees submitted.
1. A registered 501 (c)(3) Nonprofit may nominate up to two (2) volunteers, one man and/or one woman.
2. The criteria used by the Committee are weighted as follows:
Volunteer effort (sweat equity) – 40 points
Years of service – 20 points
Impact and commitment to nominating organization – 20 points
Number of 501(c)(3) organizations this individual has served – 20
points
A recognition party will be held on Wednesday, March 1, to recognize and honor the nominees and their organizations. The nominees, their significant others, and the executive directors of the nominating organizations, will be invited. More information will follow.
Past Recipients
1967 A.B. Perkins
1968 William Bonelli, Jr.
1969 Bill Kohlmeier
1970 Chuck Hendrickson
1971 Ed Bolden & Olive Ruby
1972 Bill Millsap & Bobbie Trueblood Davis
1973 Rev. Sam Dixon & Jerreann Bowman
1974 Judge C.M. MacDougal & Flo Chesebrough
1975 Rene Veluzat & Connie Worden Roberts
1976 Dick Millar & Joyce Wayman
1977 Steve Hall & Sara Faye Wood
1978 Dan Hon & Juanita Heinley
1979 John Fuller & Anne Lynch
1980 Judge Adrian Adams & Betty Pember
1981 Fred Trueblood, III & Margret Schulte
1983 Sam Garcia & Barbara Stearns Cochran
1984 Milt Diamond & Jo Anne Darcy
1985 Tony Newhall & Carmen Sarro
1984 Milt Diamond & Jo Anne Darcy
1985 Tony Newhall & Carmen Sarro
1986 Larry Margolis & Mary Spring
1987 Frank Lorelli & Ruth Newhall
1988 Tom Veloz & Betty Castleberry
1989 Dick Keysor & Jami Kennedy
1990 Lou Garasi & Rita Garasi
1991 Jack Boyer & Ruth Clark
1992 Clyde Smyth & Catherine Clark
1993 Stan Sierad & Betty Burke Oldfield
1994 Alan Barbakow & Pat Allen
1995 Sheldon Allen & Laurene Weste-McCarthy
1996 Chuck Clark & Charlotte Kleeman
1997 George Pederson & Pat Warford
1998 Bob Kellar & Roberta Veloz
1999 John Hoskinson & Pat Willett
2000 Tom Lee & Betty Seldner
2001 Steve Schmidt & Joyce Carson
2002 Frank Kleeman & Adele Macpherson
2003 Duane Harte & Linda Pedersen
2004 Don Fleming & Cheri Fleming
2005 Gary E. Condie & Jeri Seratti-Goldman
2006 Michael Berger & Diana Cusumano
2007 Greg Nutter & Jeanna Crawford
2008 Carl Goldman & Judy Penman
2009 Greg Amsler & Nancy Coulter
2010 Wayne Crawford & Mary Ann Colf
2011 Harry Bell & Candy Sphar
2012 Tom Dierkman & Myrna Condie
2013 Steven Sturgeon & Elizabeth Hopp
2014 Bill Lively & Cheryl Gray
2015 Leon Worden & Sue Endress
2016 Jim Lentini & Lois Bauccio
2017 Eric Stroh & Laina McFerren
2018 Nick Lentini & Gloria Mercado-Fortine
2019 Ed Masterson & Pam Ingram
Check out the new website.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.