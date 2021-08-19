SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory

Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
A total of 277 homes changed owners, an increase of 1.8%, and 3.1% lower than the 286 sales reported in June, which was the highest tally since November. Realtors also assisted in the close of escrow of 99 condominiums, which were down 2.0% from a year ago and off 3.9% from June.
“The local home market typically starts to slow around this time of year, though these remain unusual times,” said Nicole Stinson, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Division Council of the Southland Regional
Association of Realtors. “We’re still seeing strong sales, many with multiple offers, yet the pace appears to be slowing slightly, even as more homes hit the market and interest rates remain below 3% for 30-year loans.
“The increase in inventory is slight and comes primarily in single-family homes,” she said, “yet even a few more homes listed for sale may ease upward pressure on resales prices.”
The Association reported a total of 337 active listings at the end of July. That was up 7.3 percent over a year ago and was the highest monthly supply since October, a run that include the record low 193 listings reported in December. Of the 337 listings in July, single-family home listings were up 21.0% while condominium active listings fell 21.8% compared to a year ago.
The median price of homes that changed owners last month was $810,000. That was up 23.7% from July 2020, yet down 2.4 percent from this June, which posted the record high of $830,000. The condominium median price for July was $495,000, up 15.9% from a year ago and 3.6% higher than June. The condo record median price of $520,000 came this May.
“Local home resale prices remain high as multiple buyers push prices above asking price,” said Tim Johnson, the Association’s chief executive officer. “As more properties come on the market later in the year and more buyers resist paying higher prices, the market may find a new balance.”
Pending escrows — a measure of future sales activity — also suggest the market is slowing. At the end of July there were 376 open escrows. That was down 13.6% from this time last year when 435 homes and condos were waiting to close.
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors is a local trade association with more than 10,300 members serving the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. SRAR is one of the largest local associations in the nation.
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21.
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.