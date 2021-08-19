header image

2013 - COC breaks ground on Culinary Arts Education building in Valencia [story]
iCue
SCV Median Home Prices Jump 24% Despite Rise in Inventory
| Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
SCV Real Estate

File photo.

Single-family home sales in Santa Clarita moderated during July as prices posted another month of double digit gains despite a rise in the supply of homes listed for sale, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.

A total of 277 homes changed owners, an increase of 1.8%, and 3.1% lower than the 286 sales reported in June, which was the highest tally since November. Realtors also assisted in the close of escrow of 99 condominiums, which were down 2.0% from a year ago and off 3.9% from June.

“The local home market typically starts to slow around this time of year, though these remain unusual times,” said Nicole Stinson, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley Division Council of the Southland Regional
Association of Realtors. “We’re still seeing strong sales, many with multiple offers, yet the pace appears to be slowing slightly, even as more homes hit the market and interest rates remain below 3% for 30-year loans.

“The increase in inventory is slight and comes primarily in single-family homes,” she said, “yet even a few more homes listed for sale may ease upward pressure on resales prices.”

The Association reported a total of 337 active listings at the end of July. That was up 7.3 percent over a year ago and was the highest monthly supply since October, a run that include the record low 193 listings reported in December. Of the 337 listings in July, single-family home listings were up 21.0% while condominium active listings fell 21.8% compared to a year ago.

The median price of homes that changed owners last month was $810,000. That was up 23.7% from July 2020, yet down 2.4 percent from this June, which posted the record high of $830,000. The condominium median price for July was $495,000, up 15.9% from a year ago and 3.6% higher than June. The condo record median price of $520,000 came this May.

“Local home resale prices remain high as multiple buyers push prices above asking price,” said Tim Johnson, the Association’s chief executive officer. “As more properties come on the market later in the year and more buyers resist paying higher prices, the market may find a new balance.”

Pending escrows — a measure of future sales activity — also suggest the market is slowing. At the end of July there were 376 open escrows. That was down 13.6% from this time last year when 435 homes and condos were waiting to close.

The Southland Regional Association of Realtors is a local trade association with more than 10,300 members serving the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. SRAR is one of the largest local associations in the nation.

SRAR

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work.
Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
After a very late start and a shortened season for spring football last year, the Friday night lights are officially back for the fall in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Barring Any Last Minute Changes Friday Night Lights Returning to SCV
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives announced Wednesday the woman heard screaming in a video posted to social media last week was located and is safe.
Screaming Woman in Video Located, Found Safe; Detectives Continue Investigation
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has awarded California State University, Northridge a total of $80,000 to support the university’s film and journalism students.
CSUN’s Film, Journalism Students Gifted $80K from Hollywood Foreign Press
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office released a partial name of the man whose body was recovered after he reportedly went overboard at Pyramid Lake on Monday.
Body Recovered at Pyramid Lake Identified as 23-Year-Old Los Angeles Man
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People celebrated its inception with A Night Out, its first in-person event, at California Institute of the Arts Tuesday.
NAACP’s Santa Clarita Branch Celebrates Inception with ‘A Night Out’
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Children's Bureau is offering two ways for those seeking to help children in foster care through virtual orientations in September. 
Children’s Bureau Offers Virtual Orientations For Potential Foster Families
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission had several questions about a proposed lithium-ion battery storage facility in Canyon Country when it decided Tuesday to continue its review of the project to Sept. 21. 
Questions Over Battery Storage Facility Raised By Planning Commissioners
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
All California State Assembly staff must be in the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1, according to an announcement by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, on Monday.  
COVID-19 Vaccination Being Required For All State Assembly Staff
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 34 new deaths and 4,046 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,149 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Additional COVID Death; SCV total 32,151 Cases
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Monday that would freeze tuition and fees at University of California campuses until the 2027-2028 school year.
Bill To Freeze UC Tuition Fees Introduced By Valladares
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
The city of Santa Clarita has spent just over $2 million of the $6.3 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury to help Santa Clarita renters who have fallen behind on rent payments.
Almost 500 Households Helped With City Rental-Assistance
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Tuesday to require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Masks Required for Outdoor, Mega Events in L.A. County; SCV Surpasses 32,000 Cases
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
The Cinderella season has come to an end for the Legends soccer club, as they made it to the National Championship quarterfinals but came up short of qualifying for the semifinals in Sarasota, Florida.
Cinderella Season for Local Legends Girls Soccer Club Comes to an End
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue their investigation into a video posted to social media last week of a woman screaming for help.
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Van in Social Media Video
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
The search effort for a man who reportedly fell off his pontoon boat at Pyramid Lake was continued Tuesday morning, with investigators employing a combination of divers, boats and sonar technology to scan the lake and its floor bed, according to law enforcement officials.
Divers Continue Search at Pyramid Lake
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Five months after enrolling in the College of the Canyons Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, Jonathan Nasrallah found himself in a worst-case scenario, which prompted him to use his newly acquired skills and knowledge to save the life of a family member.
COC EMT Student Saves Uncle’s Life by Applying Newly Acquired Skills
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
The Outlets at Tejon and Tejon Ranch Commerce Center will be hosting a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., to fill various positions in the food, retail, hospitality and warehouse industries.
Tejon Outlets, Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Partner to Host Job Fair
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which has a chapter in the Santa Clarita Valley, and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that the new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
Brownie-Inspired Cookie Joining 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Lineup
