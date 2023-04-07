SCV Native Opens Billionaire Barbers Club in Valencia

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 7, 2023

By Press Release

The newest Santa Clarita Valley barbershop, Billionaire Barbers Club, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

The shop is located at 28168 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, 91355. Owner, Legend Solomon, is a Santa Clarita Valley native who attended Santa Clarita Montessori as a toddler, Pinecrest schools in Valencia and is a West Ranch High School graduate, Class of 2016.

After he graduated high school at the age of 16, Solomon took a gap year to travel while working as a manager at Zumiez in the Valencia Town Center before attending California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

After a year and a half at Cal Lutheran as a full-time student, Solomon realized that he wanted to fulfill his creative spirit and the art of barbering would be his path. He enrolled at the Western Barber Institute to begin his journey to become a barber.

The COVID-19 pandemic set the industry back and delayed Solomon’s progress, but he successfully achieved his goal of becoming a licensed barber. Now at age 23, Solomon’s vision of Billionaire Barbers Club has become a reality.

Solomon describes this achievement as “surreal and humbling,” and is “grateful for his family, friends and supporters who all have been a part of this journey.”

He said he set out to create “not just a barbershop, but an experience for all his guests” with luxury barber chairs, Monopoly art with positive messages and inspirational vibes.

Solomon said he has assembled a team of highly talented barbers to give “great cuts and to provide the best experience for clients.”

Hours: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information visit www.BillionaireBarbersClubSCV.com or call(661) 888-1006.

