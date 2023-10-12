header image

October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
SCV Project Linus in Need of Blanket Donations
| Thursday, Oct 12, 2023
Project Linus
In 2018, Logix Federal Credit Union employees gathered at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia to make hundreds of blankets for SCV Project Linus. On Oct. 28, the community is invited to Make a Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym.


Local nonprofit chapter SCV Project Linus is calling for support from the community to help replenish its inventory at Make a Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 28, at the College of the Canyons East Gym. Project Coordinator Sharon Garvar, along with her Academy of the Canyons students who run the organization, said they need donations to stock their blankets and other valuable materials, as recent events have left them with only a few to distribute. The blankets are shared with children who are ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

“This year, we have had a number of circumstances that required us to deliver more blankets to children and families than ever before,” Garvar said. “If anyone would like to make blankets for children and teens, and donate them at our event on Oct. 28, and/or share monetary gifts, those gestures would help us continue to support our community in this valuable way.”

Garvar said her students are committed to making a difference in Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley, and local businesses are also demonstrating support.

“Our students will be bringing fliers to area shops to post in the coming days,” Garvar said. “We hope that the community will rally to help us bring in 1,000 blankets by month’s end. Typically, we have about 650 made or delivered on Make a Blanket Day. We know companies and residents will help us. They truly care about bringing comfort to individuals – especially children – during stressful times. Logix Federal Credit Union is our largest sponsor, and employees will be making blankets later this year to contribute.”

Instructions on how to make a blanket, as well as the types of fleece that can be used for blanket-making – anti-pill and blizzard, are available at www.scvprojectlinus.org. Students and residents alike can register on the website, selecting the time they would like to stop by the COC East Gym.

“This opportunity allows for students to connect, and adults, too,” said Alethia Calagias, community relations manager at Logix. “We’ve been helping SCV Project Linus since 2018, when our employees made hundreds of blankets during a community service activity. We have staff members who want to give back and make a difference. This is a cause that anyone and everyone can get behind.”

Jo-Ann, a fabric store in Canyon Country, is a drop-off location for those who want to give at any time; participants can also purchase anti-pill and blizzard fleece at the store. For those who want to make blankets at home, or donate fleece, those can also be dropped off at the event, as well. For each blanket made, students receive two service hours.

About Project Linus

It is the mission of the Santa Clarita/Sylmar/Antelope Valley Project Linus chapter to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children in need who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets lovingly created by volunteer “blanketeers.” The goal is also to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals and groups in local communities. Visit www.scvprojectlinus.org for more information. To give, please send a check to Chapter Coordinator Sharon Garvar at the Academy of the Canyons, Dianne Van Hook University Center at COC, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Santa Clarita Elks Host Veterans at October Luncheon

Santa Clarita Elks Host Veterans at October Luncheon
Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 in Canyon Country recently hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event was hosted by the Lodge Veterans Committee.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners

SCAA Announces 2023 Art Classic Winners
Monday, Oct 9, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists Association held its 33rd Annual Art Classic Sept. 30 and Oct. 1st at The Centre.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium

Oct. 24: Child & Family Center to Host Domestic Violence Symposium
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The Child & Family Center will present a Domestic Violence Symposium on Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the center’s campus at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, 91350.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off

Oct. 7: 20th Annual Dixon Duck Dash Offers Guests Chance to Cool Off
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The 20th annual Dixon Duck Dash, a fundraiser presented by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...
