SCV Represented in The Valley 200 ‘Most Influential’ List

The Los Angeles Business Journal Inside the Valley 200 list, which represents influential business and community leaders from the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Simi, Antelope and Conejo valleys, includes more than a dozen familiar names from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The list, represents “the most impactful and influential leaders in the region,” said the publication.

Among those recognized in the SCV:

Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smythe

21st District Senator Scott Wilk

Several members of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors also were named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Valley 200 list for 2024.

Ana Fonseca (Logix FCU)

Tamara Gurney (Mission Valley Bank)

Calvin Hedman (Hedman Partners, LLC.)

Kevin Klockenga (Henry Mayo Hospital)

Mitzi Like (LBW Insurance)

Ravi Rajan (CalArts)

Bryan Touchstone (Centennial CRE)

Adel Villalobos (Lief Organics)

In addition, two of the SCVEDC’s Power Brokers of 2023, John DeGrinis of Newmark and Yair Haimoff of Spectrum CRE were also recognized.

Others listed include:

John Musella, Founder and Owner Musella Group

Andrew Dervin, President Valencia Pipe Company

Dianne Van Hook, former Chancellor of College of the Canyons

To see the entire list visit 200 Most Influential.

