SCV Senior Center Honored For Innovative Older Adult Programming
| Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Los Angeles County
Photo Courtesy: SCV Senior Center.

The Santa Clarita Senior Center has been awarded for creating an innovative way for seniors to connect during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday.

The National Council on Aging’s, NCOA, National Institute of Senior Centers, NISC, is honoring the outstanding work of senior centers during the pandemic with the 2021 Programs of Excellence Awards. SCV Senior Center is one of 15 programs receiving recognition for innovative, creative, and replicable programs for older adults.

SCV Senior Center is receiving the award for Special Events. It converted the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida from a Parking Lot into a Party Lot! Enriching the well-being of older adults. The Senior Center’s Drive Thru lunch program has entertained seniors with weekly themes and music. The monthly weekend events have included concerts, comedy shows, drive-in movies, bingo and much more. The Senior Center has put on more than 40 outdoor “Drive In” events.

Photo Courtesy: SCV Senior Center

The Programs of Excellence are chosen by a national committee of senior center professionals.

“The SCV Senior Center is an important destination for older adults in Santa Clarita, and we work hard to keep our programs accessible to our members throughout the pandemic,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO. “We are honored to receive a Programs of Excellence Award, and hope that other senior centers across the country will be able to replicate our “Party Lot” events to benefit their members.”

For more information about SCV Senior Center and its programs for older adults, visit www.myscvcoa.org. To learn more about NISC, visit www.ncoa.org/NISC.
