SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, will be hosting a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ throughout the month of August.

The event will run on August 10th, 12th, 17th, 19th, 24th, 26th and 28th.

Help #GuardThatAuto by getting a vehicle’s license plate etched onto its’ catalytic converter. Doing so helps deputies locate its original owner in the event it is stolen and recovered.

This event is offered to Santa Clarita Valley residents by Appointment only, with limited availability, based on a first come, first served basis. If interested in booking an appointment, or to learn more, contact Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Deputy Borbon of Community Relations at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

