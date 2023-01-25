SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.

During the investigation, deputies learned the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves.

To help prevent thieves from having better access to your home, be sure to lock any electrical or service panels or boxes with a secured lock.

Remember, power can control a home’s lights, surveillance cameras, security systems and door keypads, so be sure to secure those panels.

This applies to both residences and businesses.

