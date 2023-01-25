header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
45°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
| Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
lock

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.

During the investigation, deputies learned the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves.

To help prevent thieves from having better access to your home, be sure to lock any electrical or service panels or boxes with a secured lock.

Remember, power can control a home’s lights, surveillance cameras, security systems and door keypads, so be sure to secure those panels.

This applies to both residences and businesses.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels

SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road

Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting

Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 29.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting

Jan. 24: City Council Regular Meeting
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, beginning with a special/closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
Board of Supes to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 919 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New COVID Deaths, 919 New Cases in County
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
L.A. County Focuses on Bringing More Mental Health Beds Into Service
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
Jacob Kowes, a 6-2 senior first baseman at Ripon Christian High School in Central California, has signed his National Letter of Intent to play his collegiate baseball at The Master's University.
Jacob Kowes Chooses The Master’s to Play Baseball
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
CalArtian Animators Nominated for 95th Oscars
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Kathryn Barger | End Lachin Corridor Blockade
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
Feb. 10-12: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Date Night at The MAIN
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
Jan. 27: Road Work on Median to Close Lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
More Cold Temperatures Expected in SCV, Parts of L.A. County
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has named JD Lontok as the 2023 Youth of the Year.
JD Lontok Named SCV Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m.
Jan. 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special Meeting
CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
CSUN Partners with Nonprofit to Assist Unhoused Community College Students
VIA Receiving $675K to Expand ‘Connecting to Success’ Program
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
VIA Receiving $675K to Expand ‘Connecting to Success’ Program
Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC
The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.
Friday Night Youth Pick-Up Soccer Games Coming to COC
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 23 – Sunday, Jan. 29.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener
California State University, Northridge defeated William Jessup 7-0 in the women's tennis home opener for the Matadors Saturday afternoon.
Lady Matadors Shutout William Jessup in Tennis Home Opener
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.
Local Equestrian Center Starts GoFundMe after Fire Kills Two Horses
Mustangs Struggle from Deep in Loss to Spirit 63-91
The Master's men's basketball game struggled making shots and lost to the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit 91-63 Saturday night in a critical GSAC game in Surprise, Ariz.
Mustangs Struggle from Deep in Loss to Spirit 63-91
Artist Pete Morris Demonstrating ‘Watercolor on Mineral Paper’ at The MAIN
Artist Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at The MAIN Theater.
Artist Pete Morris Demonstrating ‘Watercolor on Mineral Paper’ at The MAIN
MLB Pitcher Hunter Greene Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event
Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
MLB Pitcher Hunter Greene Returns to Hart Baseball Complex for Special Event
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases; Deaths Rise to 539
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 46 additional deaths and 2,264 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 62 New SCV Cases; Deaths Rise to 539
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: