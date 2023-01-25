SCV Sheriff’s Station Advises Homeowners, Businesses to Secure Electrical Panels

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives have been investigating a burglary in which the victim’s home in Valencia was ransacked and approximately $85,000 worth of personal property was taken.
During the investigation, deputies learned the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves.
To help prevent thieves from having better access to your home, be sure to lock any electrical or service panels or boxes with a secured lock.
Remember, power can control a home’s lights, surveillance cameras, security systems and door keypads, so be sure to secure those panels.
Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of Bouquet Canyon Road, between Newhall Ranch Road and Espuella Drive, that will result in lane reductions in both directions. The project is anticipated to last approximately two weeks and will enhance the medians and road surface on Bouquet Canyon Road.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion today by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. The new rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Lance Theodore Stone. He is a 27-year-old white male who was last contacted on Jan. 16, at 7 p.m., on the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have put a plan in motion to address its shortage of mental health beds that provide care for indigent individuals suffering from untreated severe mental illness.
A pair of California Institute of the Arts alums were singled out for their work with Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams unveiled the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, with CalArts alums receiving nods for best animated feature-length and short films.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to call upon President Joe Biden and Congressman Adam Schiff to end Armenian suffering due to the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor, a nearly four mile road that is the only land connection between Armenia and the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan.
Grab your sweetheart and head to The MAIN, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall for a date night on the town Feb. 10-12. A pair of productions take to the stage to start your Valentine’s Day celebration.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
California State University, Northridge’s student-based brand management and creative services agency: IntersectLA (IXLA) has partnered with the nonprofit Los Angeles Room & Board to help unhoused community college students in the Los Angeles area.
With strong support and assistance from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, the Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is thrilled to announce it will receive $675,000 in Fiscal Year 2023 Federal Appropriations funding to expand its popular educational offering, “Connecting to Success,” a high-impact workforce preparation program for youth in a business conference format.
The College of the Canyons women's and men's soccer programs will be hosting 6 vs. 6 pick-up games for youth players ages 7 to 14, running on Friday evenings from Feb. 3 to June 2 at the COC Soccer Facility.
A GoFundMe account has been started for the Oak Canyon Equestrian Center in Santa Clarita which had an electrical fire recently burn down parts of the barn overnight, tragically killing two horses and badly burning others.
Former William S. Hart baseball player and current Major League Baseball pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Hunter Greene will be returning to the Hart complex Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., before he leaves for spring training.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 62 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 46 additional deaths and 2,264 new cases countywide.
