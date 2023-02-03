header image

1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
SCV Water, ACWA Partner to Establish Jerry Gladbach Scholarship
| Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
Jerry Gladbach crop

File photo. Jerry Gladbach was board vice president of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency.

SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is pleased to introduce the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship. This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president and longtime local, state, and national water leader. Each year the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student.

“We wanted Jerry to be remembered in our community as a key supporter of our mission to provide reliable, high-quality water for the SCV,” said Matt Stone, general manager. “Jerry had a deep and durable involvement in many organizations, including ACWA, whom we partnered with to continue to inspire the next wave of water professionals with Jerry’s devotion to California water.”

In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for SCV Water, Gladbach was a leader in state and national water organizations. He was active in ACWA, serving as president from 2002 – 2004, and taking roles on many of its committees. He was the current President of the Board of Directors of the ACWA Joint Powers Insurance Authority, which provides liability, property, workers’ compensation, and health insurance to members of ACWA.

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded to one undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration, or other water-resource related fields.

All scholarship applications must be submitted online by March 1. For a complete list of qualification and eligibility requirements and a link to the online application system, please visit ACWA’s scholarships page at www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

About Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach:

Jerry was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board in 1985 and served when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was vice president at the time of his passing, and served as president from 1987-1991. One of the many projects he championed was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991. The plant more than doubled the agency’s capacity for treating imported water. He also played a key role in increasing the imported water supply by 13% through the acquisition of the Devil’s Den Water District in Kern County in 1991. Jerry served on the SCV Water Board until his passing in July 2022.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 78,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kathie Martin, SCV Water communications manager at kmartin@scvwa.org.
