SCV Water Announces September Online Gardening Class

With the weather we’ve had this summer, it feels like the seasons may never change. But September is here and the first day of fall is near.

In anticipation of cooler times, SCV Water has you covered with a free online gardening class that will help you care for your turf.

Do you want your lawn to look its best? Join us Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. to learn about Water Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes.

You’ll learn techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency. Or, if you’re looking for some ideas for turf substitutes, we’ve got that covered too, with plants that work well instead of turf in your landscape.

All classes are held online.

To register, and to see a complete list of classes for 2020, visit yourSCVwater.com/gardening-classes or call 661-513-1230 and sign up.

The instructor for the Saturday, Sept. 19 class is Tim Wheeler. Tim has degrees in both Horticulture Science and Park Administration. He has been in the Green Industry for over 25 years. During that time, he has specialized in landscape management, landscape education, and water conservation. Tim has held several certifications and licenses including Certified Arborist, Water Use Efficiency Practitioner, and Certified Landscape Water Auditor.

SCV Water’s mission is to provide responsible water stewardship to ensure the Santa Clarita Valley has reliable supplies of high-quality water at a reasonable cost.

For more information, contact Event Coordinator Karen Denkinger at either denkinger@scvwa.org or (661) 513-123.