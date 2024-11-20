SCV Water Moving Closer to Constructing Permanent Water Supply for LARC Ranch and Lily of the Valley

SCV Water recently reached several important milestones to bring the Agency one step closer to constructing a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.

At its regular November 19, 2024 meeting, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a resolution to execute a contract with Steve Bubalo Construction Co. to construct the pipeline and onsite pump station, and a purchase order with MWH Constructors, Inc. for construction management and inspection services.

Updated Project Funding and Costs

SCV Water was also able to work with the State Water Resources Control Board through their Drinking Water State Revolving Fund* to increase the grant funding to $8,071,025 to cover all eligible project costs, including planning, design, construction, construction management, inspection and administration, while also including as-needed contingency funds. Previously, SCV Water secured an initial $3.93 million grant for the project in December 2021.

“We’re thankful to work with the State Water Resources Control Board on this project,” said Brent Payne, SCV Water principal engineer. “The SWRCB promotes consolidation, especially among small community water systems serving disadvantaged communities. Their funding and support will help SCV Water provide a safe and reliable water supply for these customers.”

SCV Water conducted a public bidding process from June 24 through Aug. 26, 2024. Bids were reviewed for compliance with the contract and SWRCB funding requirements by Agency staff and a grant consultant.

Steve Bubalo Construction Co. was the lowest responsive bidder, with a project cost of $6,059,000. The bid prices are based on construction of the 12-inch pipeline, master meters for LARC and LOV, an onsite pump station at LARC, and an allowance for up to eighteen (18) residential meters for existing property owners along the pipeline route.

The grant funding from the SWRCB included an 8-inch diameter pipeline based on the minimum size needed to serve only LARC and LOV. However, SCV Water is providing an additional $415,700 in Capital Improvement Program funds to upsize to a 12-inch diameter pipeline to allow other existing developments along the pipeline route that currently rely on private wells to connect to the new pipeline.

In a separate bid process, SCV Water Selected MWH Constructors, Inc., one of the Agency’s approved on-call consultants, to provide construction management and inspection services not to exceed $676,953.

Anticipated Project Timeline

SCV Water has already executed Water Service Agreements with LARC and LOV as required by the financing agreement prior to construction. Construction is anticipated to start in December 2024 and the pipeline is expected to be operational by December 31, 2025.

“This project has been a decade in the making,” said Payne. “We are excited and ready to start construction. This new public water system will increase drought resiliency and reliability in this part of our service area for LARC Ranch and Lily of the Valley and other existing developments.”

