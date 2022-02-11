SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Public Meeting Notice

You can also dial in using your phone. Toll-Free: (833) 568-8864
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Najee Anthony Bright. He is a 34-year-old male Black who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program, which is an amazing opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8. Among the nominees for Animated Feature Film are graduates from California Institute of the Arts. CalArtian-directed features nominated are "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces two measures to crack down on Governor Newsom’s practice of granting multi-million dollar contracts to vendors without going through a formal bidding process.
