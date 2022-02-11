SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Public Meeting Notice

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate using Zoom from their tablet or computer.

Zoom webinar direct link: https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1605864605

You can also dial in using your phone. Toll-Free: (833) 568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 586 4605

Due to the feedback/echoing that is heard on the Zoom webinar, please either use the link or dial-in number to participate, do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, then you can dial-in and login to Zoom webinar to watch and hear the meeting.

You can access the meeting agenda and packet at SCV Water Agenda.

