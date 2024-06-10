header image

June 10
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
SCV Water Releases 2024 Consumer Confidence Report
| Monday, Jun 10, 2024
2024-Water-Report

SCV Water’s 2024 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available. This year’s report, in partnership with Los Angeles County Water Works District #36, shows that water provided by the Agency to customers continues to meet or surpass rigorous State and Federal drinking water compliance standards during 2024.

“SCV Water is actively working to ensure the quality of the drinking water we serve. In recent years, we have designed and constructed several state-of-the-art groundwater treatment facilities to restore source wells impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to service, with more in the planning or design stages,” said Matt Stone, SCV Water general manager. “We invite our valued customers to read the report to learn more about the quality of our water in the SCV. Our commitment to transparency is important because informed customers are our best allies.”

The annual report, also referred to as a Water Quality Report, which is required by the State Water Resources Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water (DDW), provides a snapshot of local water quality supplies in the Santa Clarita Valley. It also details where the Agency’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to strict water quality standards.

Before reaching a customer’s tap, the Agency’s water supply must withstand rigorous rounds of treatment and monitoring. More than 20,000 tests per year are performed to ensure a safe water supply is delivered to customers.

The full report is available online in both English and Spanish:

– English: www.yourSCVwater.com/CCR2024

– Spanish: www.yourSCVwater.com/CCR2024espanol

All SCV Water customers will receive a bill insert no later than June 30 notifying them that the report is available. Customers can also obtain printed copies in both languages by calling (661) 294-0828 or emailing ccare@scvwa.org.

SCV Water is planning for the future by enhancing groundwater sustainability, planning for and expanding our recycled water systems, and managing a robust water shortage strategy. We also remain dedicated to exceptional water stewardship by providing reliable quality water to our customers.

###

About SCV Water:
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com. For more information, contact Kevin Strauss, SCV Water Communications Manager, at kstrauss@scvwa.org.
