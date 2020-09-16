SCV Water to Begin Large-Diameter PVC Pipeline Replacement Program

SCV Water will kick off a pipeline replacement program in October, starting with a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline along Decoro Drive and Blueridge Drive in Saugus.

This proactive measure ensures our water system remains reliable, will help to reduce damage from any future breaks, and minimize interrupted water service, traffic delays and lost water.

History of Pipeline Breaks

Over the years, 19 mainline breaks of 14” and 16” diameter PVC pipeline have occurred in the Valencia service division, with nearly half of those since 2018. In the last year, four large mainline breaks happened along a stretch of Decoro Drive between Bidwell Lane and Vista Delgado Drive, causing significant damage to the roadway, and resulting in costly repairs.

Types of Pipes

SCV Water’s system encompasses more than 900 miles of pipeline ranging from 4” to 102” in diameter. The pipeline materials used include PVC, steel, and ductile iron, each with a different expected operating life. Sometimes pipelines need replacing sooner, while other times they may last much longer. Typically, PVC pipelines fail due to installation issues, damaged pipe or the longterm effects of high water pressure.

In-House Effectiveness

SCV Water has already identified the more vulnerable parts of the system and will set aside funds each year for replacement projects. “Also, as a regional water agency, we will be able to complete pipeline repairs and replacement such as this one using our own staff,” said Keith Abercrombie, chief operating officer. “Only the paving will need to be contracted out.”

Next Steps

SCV Water has identified several areas in Valencia to target for PVC pipeline replacement during the next two years:

* Dickason Drive and Smyth Drive

* Newhall Ranch Road and Bouquet Canyon Road

* Newhall Ranch Road and Dickason Drive

* Valencia Marketplace

About SCV Water

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.