SCV Water to Construct PFAS, VOC Treatment Project in Saugus

As part of its commitment to restoring local groundwater reliability the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will begin construction on Monday, June 17 of a new treatment facility to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and restore three wells to service that are currently offline due to PFAS detection. The proposed facility will also remove volatile organic compounds from two additional wells.

Construction on the facility, which will be added to the current Rio Vista Intake Pump Station on Bouquet Canyon Road near the Lowe’s shopping center, will begin in the summer of 2024. Construction is anticipated to take 18 months to complete.

Construction Locations:

— Rio Vista Intake Pump Station – Bouquet Canyon Road and Lowe’s Plaza

— SCV Water well sites within the Villa Metro and near the River Village communities

— Various pipeline locations along Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road

Construction Hours: 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Impact: Businesses within the Lowe’s shopping center will remain open during construction.

In addition to construction work at the Rio Vista Intake Pump Station, SCV Water will also perform rehabilitation work at wells near the Villa Metro community on Soledad Canyon Road and the River Village community on Newhall Ranch Road, near Duane R. Harte Park. Residents in those areas will receive direct communication with a timeline and possible impacts when those phases of the project are scheduled.

The existing Rio Vista Intake Pump Station facility is used for various production and operational functions. It primarily pumps imported water from the State Water Project to the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which is located at Central Park approximately 1.3 miles to the northeast.

The total construction cost for the new groundwater treatment system is estimated to be $17.8 million. The project is eligible to receive up to $12.6 million in grant funding.

Grant funding will be provided in part by the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board. California’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund is capitalized through a variety of funding sources, including grants from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and state bond proceeds.

Grant funding will also be provided in part from the Water Quality, Supply, and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 and through an agreement with the State Department of Water Resources.

For any questions or concerns about this project, please do not hesitate to contact SCV Water Principal Engineer, Orlando Moreno at omoreno@scvwa.org.

SCV Water is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

For more information visit yourSCVwater.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...