header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
| Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
Water drop


In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.

So what exactly is an apprenticeship? Officially, an apprenticeship is a training model that is used to enable companies to develop a pipeline of talent for critical positions within their organizations. An apprenticeship consists of two components: On-the-Job Training and Related Technical Instruction. OJT is developed by the company and involves a set of skills the apprentice is expected to master based on work experience. RTI is generally offered by a community college or other local educational agency and consists of coursework relevant to the skills being gained from the OJT experience.

A Registered Apprenticeship Program is a proven model of apprenticeship that has been validated by the Department of Labor or State Apprenticeship Agency. RAPs are known for their structure, rigor, and quality and are designed for organizations interested in receiving the DOL or state seal of approval and funding opportunities made available by DOL.

-Apprenticeship—a formal, on-the-job training program that typically has five components: 1) employer involvement; 2) on-the-job training; 3) related technical instruction; 4) paid work experience; and 5) award of a portable, nationally recognized industry credential. A subset of these programs, termed “registered apprenticeship,” additionally must meet national industry standards and be registered with the U.S. Department of Labor (or a federally recognized state apprenticeship agency).

-Youth Apprenticeship—a program that is designed specifically for individuals aged 16–18, and is connected to an adult apprenticeship. These may be registered with the DOL (or federally recognized state apprenticeship agencies), and often include and demonstrate the five components of a registered apprenticeship. While the term “youth apprenticeship” is used by some states to describe other work-based learning programs, this report defines youth apprenticeship more specifically.-

-Pre-apprenticeship—a program or set of strategies designed to prepare individuals for entry into an apprenticeship program. Instruction may vary in length and scope, and may include basic skills training, academic skills remediation, or an introduction to the industry. Completers may be accorded preferential consideration for entry into an apprenticeship program and/or apply time served or credits earned toward fulfilling program requirements.

There are many benefits to participating in an apprenticeship program:

-Increase in Skilled Workforce: Apprenticeships can provide businesses with a pipeline of talented and skilled workers.

-Reduced Recruitment Costs: Hiring apprentices can save businesses money on recruitment and training expenses.

-Improved Employee Retention and Loyalty: Apprenticeships can increase employee satisfaction and loyalty.

-Increased Productivity: Investing in apprentices can lead to higher productivity levels within the business.

-Diverse Talent Pool: Explore the benefits of having apprentices from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

-Encouraging Creativity: Discover how apprentices can inspire innovation and creativity within a business.

-Government Support and Funding: There are various government programs and funding options available for businesses that hire apprentices.

-Corporate Social Responsibility: Learn how apprenticeships can contribute to a company’s CSR initiatives and community engagement.

Seize the opportunity to enhance your workforce and contribute to the growth of your business. These programs offer incentives and training resources working with our local partners to embark on a journey of skill development and economic prosperity.

Here are examples of apprenticeships grants provided by partners collaborating with SCVEDC:

Apprenticeship DOL Scaling H-1B Grant

Industry Focus: Advanced Manufacturing & IT (Aerospace & Bioscience)

Funding: $1,000 per apprentice in training cost reimbursement to employers (registered or unregistered)

Location: Nationwide

Apprenticeship – CA DIR SAEEI Grant

Industry Focus: Advanced Manufacturing (Aerospace and Bioscience), Healthcare, IT, Energy, Arts Media & Entertainment

Funding: Up to $1,000 per apprentice, depending on allowable costs, plus additional funding for training

Location: California – Statewide

Apprenticeship – DOL Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) Grant

Industry Focus: Advanced Manufacturing (Aerospace and Bioscience), Healthcare, IT, Energy, Arts Media & Entertainment

Funding: Covering staff time, materials to become a sponsor, registering new apprenticeship occupations, train-the-trainer costs, etc. Also, $725 per enrollment for employers

Location: California – Statewide

Workforce development is a high priority for the SCVEDC. Apprenticeship programs are ways in which we can both train up a new generation of employees and strengthen employer engagement to build upon great workforce training models already in place in Santa Clarita. Discover new and available apprenticeship programs for your business through the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, your premier one-stop resource for economic development and workforce support resources.

For more information, please contact Ondre Seltzer, Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development (OndreSeltzer@scvedc.org).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-28-2024 Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
02-28-2024 SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
02-23-2024 Valencia-Based Lief Labs Celebrates 15 Years
02-21-2024 March 5: Latino Business Alliance Hosts Next Café con Leche
02-20-2024 March 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Int’l Women’s Day Celebration
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
 Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ. 
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning,
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a field dedication ceremony to unveil the recently named Mike Gillespie Field in honor of the legendary baseball coach’s distinguished career.
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is holding its 9th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 to 31.
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
California State University, Northridge has launched the first disability studies minor in the CSU system, with the first students being admitted to the program in fall 2024.
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
Jersey Mike's will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Christina Lynn Penniston.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she has given $500,000 from Fifth District discretionary funding to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority 
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four upcoming pop-up workshops.   
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
As Co-Chair of The California Problem Solvers Caucus, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased announce he is coauthoring a series of bills that would help California tackle the rapid rise in retail theft.
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26.
CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine
The Master’s University released its spring 2024 magazine on Tuesday.
TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
It was a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NAIA semifinals last spring.
Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
SoCal Edison Agrees to Pay $80 million Over Thomas Fire
Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Forest Service that blamed the utility's equipment for the massive Thomas Fire that tore through Southern California in late 2017.
SoCal Edison Agrees to Pay $80 million Over Thomas Fire
Wall Street Trailblazer to Deliver CSUN Distinguished Speaker Lecture
R. Martin “Marty” Chavez, a trailblazing entrepreneur who turned a Wall Street trading business into a software business and in the process revolutionized the way capital moves and works, will provide insights into the world of finance on Tuesday, March 12, as part of the Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Wall Street Trailblazer to Deliver CSUN Distinguished Speaker Lecture
New County Loan to Aid Moderate-Income, First Time Home Buyers
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce its new Home Ownership Program, HOP120.
New County Loan to Aid Moderate-Income, First Time Home Buyers
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67
The Master's University women's basketball team got to within one in the final quarter, but it was the Menlo Oaks that pulled away in the end to get the 67-60 win Saturday afternoon in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67
SCVNews.com