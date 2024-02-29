SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses

In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.

So what exactly is an apprenticeship? Officially, an apprenticeship is a training model that is used to enable companies to develop a pipeline of talent for critical positions within their organizations. An apprenticeship consists of two components: On-the-Job Training and Related Technical Instruction. OJT is developed by the company and involves a set of skills the apprentice is expected to master based on work experience. RTI is generally offered by a community college or other local educational agency and consists of coursework relevant to the skills being gained from the OJT experience.

A Registered Apprenticeship Program is a proven model of apprenticeship that has been validated by the Department of Labor or State Apprenticeship Agency. RAPs are known for their structure, rigor, and quality and are designed for organizations interested in receiving the DOL or state seal of approval and funding opportunities made available by DOL.

-Apprenticeship—a formal, on-the-job training program that typically has five components: 1) employer involvement; 2) on-the-job training; 3) related technical instruction; 4) paid work experience; and 5) award of a portable, nationally recognized industry credential. A subset of these programs, termed “registered apprenticeship,” additionally must meet national industry standards and be registered with the U.S. Department of Labor (or a federally recognized state apprenticeship agency).

-Youth Apprenticeship—a program that is designed specifically for individuals aged 16–18, and is connected to an adult apprenticeship. These may be registered with the DOL (or federally recognized state apprenticeship agencies), and often include and demonstrate the five components of a registered apprenticeship. While the term “youth apprenticeship” is used by some states to describe other work-based learning programs, this report defines youth apprenticeship more specifically.-

-Pre-apprenticeship—a program or set of strategies designed to prepare individuals for entry into an apprenticeship program. Instruction may vary in length and scope, and may include basic skills training, academic skills remediation, or an introduction to the industry. Completers may be accorded preferential consideration for entry into an apprenticeship program and/or apply time served or credits earned toward fulfilling program requirements.

There are many benefits to participating in an apprenticeship program:

-Increase in Skilled Workforce: Apprenticeships can provide businesses with a pipeline of talented and skilled workers.

-Reduced Recruitment Costs: Hiring apprentices can save businesses money on recruitment and training expenses.

-Improved Employee Retention and Loyalty: Apprenticeships can increase employee satisfaction and loyalty.

-Increased Productivity: Investing in apprentices can lead to higher productivity levels within the business.

-Diverse Talent Pool: Explore the benefits of having apprentices from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

-Encouraging Creativity: Discover how apprentices can inspire innovation and creativity within a business.

-Government Support and Funding: There are various government programs and funding options available for businesses that hire apprentices.

-Corporate Social Responsibility: Learn how apprenticeships can contribute to a company’s CSR initiatives and community engagement.

Seize the opportunity to enhance your workforce and contribute to the growth of your business. These programs offer incentives and training resources working with our local partners to embark on a journey of skill development and economic prosperity.

Here are examples of apprenticeships grants provided by partners collaborating with SCVEDC:

Apprenticeship DOL Scaling H-1B Grant

Industry Focus: Advanced Manufacturing & IT (Aerospace & Bioscience)

Funding: $1,000 per apprentice in training cost reimbursement to employers (registered or unregistered)

Location: Nationwide

Apprenticeship – CA DIR SAEEI Grant

Industry Focus: Advanced Manufacturing (Aerospace and Bioscience), Healthcare, IT, Energy, Arts Media & Entertainment

Funding: Up to $1,000 per apprentice, depending on allowable costs, plus additional funding for training

Location: California – Statewide

Apprenticeship – DOL Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) Grant

Industry Focus: Advanced Manufacturing (Aerospace and Bioscience), Healthcare, IT, Energy, Arts Media & Entertainment

Funding: Covering staff time, materials to become a sponsor, registering new apprenticeship occupations, train-the-trainer costs, etc. Also, $725 per enrollment for employers

Location: California – Statewide

Workforce development is a high priority for the SCVEDC. Apprenticeship programs are ways in which we can both train up a new generation of employees and strengthen employer engagement to build upon great workforce training models already in place in Santa Clarita. Discover new and available apprenticeship programs for your business through the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, your premier one-stop resource for economic development and workforce support resources.

For more information, please contact Ondre Seltzer, Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development (OndreSeltzer@scvedc.org).

