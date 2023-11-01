SCVEDC Welcomes New Vice President of Workforce & Economic Development

Over the past few months, there have been some internal staffing changes for long-standing members of the SCVEDC.
The prior Director of Business Assistance for seven years, Sue Arellano, retired back in May and was replaced by Dr. Jey Wagner. This September also saw their previous President and CEO Holly Schroeder making her own career transition after leading the SCVEDC for over 10 years.
With Dr. Wagner taking over the President and CEO role for Schroeder, SCVEDC is pleased to announce that veteran economic developer Ondré Seltzer will be taking over Wagner’s prior role as VP of Workforce and Economic Development.
Mr. Seltzer joins the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, following his groundbreaking work as the Economic Development Manager for Falcon Field Airport.
His achievements include attracting domestic and international businesses, facilitating the development of electric vertical take-off and landing infrastructure, establishing a 63-acre tech center, negotiating over $300 million in new investments, transforming Falcon Field Airport into the second busiest general aviation airport in the United States. In addition to his role at Falcon Field Airport, he served as a member of the steering committee for Tech London Advocates.
“The SCVEDC is excited to welcome Ondre to our team and the community,” said Dr. Jey Wagner, President & and CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience in corporate business development, Foreign Direct Investment, and government relations, offering invaluable support to global companies exploring expansion opportunities across a diverse range of industries, including Semiconductors, Renewable Energy, FinTech, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Infrastructure, among others.
His expertise will be crucial in continuing the great work the SCVEDC has planned for Santa Clarita”. With over a decade of expertise in Economic Development, he previously served as the Vice President of International Business Development at the Arizona Commerce Authority. During his tenure, he actively promoted the state’s business environment and other advantages to global companies seeking to reshore complex global supply chains.
Prior to this role, Mr. Seltzer held the position of Vice Consul at the British Consulate-General in Los Angeles, representing the UK’s Department for International Trade as part of the West Coast technology team.
In this capacity, he identified trade and investment opportunities for both UK and U.S.-based Fortune 1000 companies. With a background in local economic development and international investment, Mr. Seltzer has contributed to projects across various regions, states, and countries including Europe, Asia, Israel, California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. During this time, his collaboration with senior diplomatic and business leaders resulted in the successful realization of high-value projects exceeding $1 billion in value.
Mr. Seltzer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Business with a minor in Sociology from the University of Arizona. He has also completed coursework with prestigious institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the American Management Association, and Dartmouth College.
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Old Town Newhall.
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.
The Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.