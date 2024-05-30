SCVEDC’s Newest Podcast on Economy Now Available

Tune in to Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s episode of SCV Means Business to join host, Dr. Jey Wagner, as he interviews economist Mark Schniepp about the current state of the economy. They discuss the stalled progress on reducing inflation, the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy, and the impact of geopolitical events on the economy.

Schniepp also shares insights on labor market trends, the housing market outlook, challenges in the commercial real estate sector, and the film industry’s slow recovery from the writers’ and actors’ strikes. He also reveals why he remains optimistic about the Santa Clarita Valley’s economic strength and growth potential.

SCV Means Business streams anywhere you listen to your podcasts like Apple, Spotify, SVCEDC website, or visit YouTube to watch the recording!

Listen [here].

