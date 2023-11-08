See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
|
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
|
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
|
Now thorugh Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
|
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
|
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
|
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
|
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
|
Henry Mayo Newahll Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” juried exhibition which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall.
|
1940
- William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story
]
|
There was 1:10 left on the clock.
|
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
|
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
|
College of the Canyons women's tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the 'Cougar Courts' tennis facility located on the college's Valencia Campus.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.
|
The Master's University women's soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs' season.
|
The Cougars were crowned champions of the 15th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' Tip-Off Event after posting wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to begin the 2023-24 season.
|
California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the U.S., per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
|
As a student working on her doctorate in geology nearly 20 years ago, Elena Miranda was excited at the prospect of exploring a burgeoning new field of research that could provide insights into the causes of the Earth’s faults and shear zones, key information for understanding earthquakes and other tectonic movements.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 6 - Sunday, Nov. 12.
|
Welcome to the November edition of JCI Santa Clarita's monthly newsletter! The Jaycees are excited to share the highlights from October and some exciting events on the horizon.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Beauty of Stillness” juried exhibition which will be on view at the Old Town Newhall Library.
