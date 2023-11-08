See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation

Now thorugh Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer. The MHF also works to educate the public and provide grant funding for innovative research to accelerate progress in the fight against pediatric cancer.

See’s Candies are a special gift for anyone this holiday season.

Orders ship directly to your doorstep and will begin shipping on Nov. 10.

Order $70 or more to recieve free shipping.

To order See’s Candies visit MHF See’s Candies Yumraiser.

