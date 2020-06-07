Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

When the pandemic was announced, it was common sense to wear a mask, wash hands, create social distancing and isolate vulnerable citizens, especially older adults. There has been “hoax” backlash from politically skewed factions, yet with “re-opening” taking place, attempts to flatten the curve might reverse.

Testing is the most important tool we can utilize in this battle. “Hotspots” in nursing homes, prisons and meat distributors will be better controlled if we test everyone in real time. Simply measuring temperature and inquiring for symptoms is far from adequate, with many “carriers” falling through the cracks.

Realize there is no cure, treatment, or vaccine yet.

Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm, so we should make every effort to be prepared.

To my older adults: Hoard toilet paper, masks, gloves and disinfectant bleach now. Stock up on canned goods and frozen foods, and find distractions to keep you busy during the hibernating winter months of self-isolation.

What? When was the last time you heard a doctor tell family, friends and patients to hoard?

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.