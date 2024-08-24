Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool

The city of Santa Clarita has announced registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool. To be eligible for registration, the child needs to be four years old by Sunday, Sept. 1.

Primetime Preschool is designed to help children grow to their full potential, laying the foundations for tomorrow. The primary focus is the positive growth of the whole child. The foundation of the program will enable each child to feel valued and motivated to become a life-long learner.

Primetime Preschool offers well planned, age appropriate curriculum for preschoolers ages 3-5. The curriculum includes a variety of activities that will excite young learners to grow and develop socially, emotionally, physically and academically.

Primetime Preschool’s philosophy is “Children Learn through Play and Play to Learn.” Staff of teachers will help develop children through opportunities for cognitive learning experiences; encouraging children to express their uniqueness through art, language, science, music and movement, mathematics, character building, and more while preparing them for what lies ahead.

For program information on how to register and availability visit Primetime Preschool’s website.

