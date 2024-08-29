Sept. 12: Valley Industry Association Hosts 2024 Candidate Forums

The Valley Industry Association is set to host a series of Candidate Forums, offering the community an invaluable opportunity to engage with candidates vying for key positions in the upcoming Nov. 5, 2024, election.

These forums will take place at the University Center, Room 258, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with light bite refreshments provided by Jersey Mike’s.

A collaboration of the VIA Advocacy Committee, the first forum, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, will feature candidates for the Santa Clarita City Council. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, candidates running for California State Senate in the 23rd District and California State Assembly in the 40th District will take the stage. The series will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, with candidates for the House of Representatives in California’s 27th District.

Confirmed participants include Patsy Ayala, Tim Burkhart, and Bryce Jepsen for City Council District 1; Kipp Mueller and Suzette Valladares for the California State Senate 23rd District; Patrick Lee Gibson and Pilar Schiavo for the California State Assembly 40th District; and Mike Garcia for the U.S. House of Representatives California 27th District. George Whitesides, a candidate for the 27th Congressional District, has communicated that he will be unable to attend.

Admission to the forums is $25 for VIA members and $30 for non-members. Moderated by Ed Masterson, these events provide a vital platform for voters to hear directly from the candidates and gain a deeper understanding of each candidate’s vision for the future. To secure a spot, community members are encouraged to RSVP by visiting via.org/calendar or calling 661.294.8088. This is a prime opportunity for residents and business leaders to become informed voters in the 2024 elections.

