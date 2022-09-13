Sept. 14: Hart District Regular Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at:https://youtu.be/fSe5AKBc0Vc.

The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. and will discuss existing litigation involving the Hart Union School District.

The board will meet in open public session at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include a school site report from Sierra Vista Junior High School Principal Marcus Garrett and other routine school district business.

The agenda can be viewed in its entirety at here.

PLEASE NOTE: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...