September 13
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
fire
Sept. 14: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
| Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at:https://youtu.be/fSe5AKBc0Vc.

The board will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. and will discuss existing litigation involving the Hart Union School District.

The board will meet in open public session at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include a school site report from Sierra Vista Junior High School Principal Marcus Garrett and other routine school district business.

The agenda can be viewed in its entirety at here.

PLEASE NOTE: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.

 
Sept. 13: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting

Sept. 13: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting
Monday, Sep 12, 2022
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
FULL STORY...

Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration

Northlake Hills Elementary to Remain Closed Friday for Fire Restoration
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Northlake Hills Elementary School in Castaic was closed Thursday due to the Route Fire.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools

State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
FULL STORY...

SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy

SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Sept. 13)
1964 - Fire fighters mop up after blaze in Bouquet Canyon that destroyed world's largest live oak tree [story]
Sept. 14: COC Board Business Meeting, Adopted Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.
Landmark Settlement Reached to Address L.A. County Homeless Crisis
Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser
The Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of Breast Cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
Oct. 22: Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea Fundraiser
Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
Flash Flood in Lake Hughes Prompts Rescue of Stranded Motorists
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
On Thursday, Sept. 29, College of the Canyons will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician program, which is the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County.
COC EMT Program Celebrating 50 Years
Sept. 13: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is open to the public.
Sept. 13: SUSD Governing Board Special Meeting
Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents
As one of the busiest freeways on the West Coast, Interstate 5 is a key component in goods movement and a major source of commuter traffic.
Kathryn Barger | Advocating For Castaic Residents
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Local Youth Allies
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system.
Fostering Youth Independence Seeking Local Youth Allies
Monday COVID Roundup: 110 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no new deaths and 110 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 37 deaths and 4,544 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 110 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. to discuss a grant request to save SCVHistory.com, a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sept. 13: City Council to Determine Fate of SCVHistory.com
Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,228 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 90,015 Total COVID Cases in the SCV
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger has issued an open letter to residents in the Castaic community to share her advocacy efforts so that state agencies expedite Interstate 5 repairs to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
Barger Addresses Concerns of Castaic Residents, Urges State to Expedite I-5 Repairs
Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN
Artist Leire Baztarrica will exhibit her work at The MAIN Theater in Newhall now through Monday, Sept. 26.
Sept. 15: Artist’s Reception for Leire Baztarrica at The MAIN
COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
More than 400 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons fall 2022 semester.
COC Offers 400+ Short-Term Classes for Fall 2022
Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
The American Institute of Graphic Arts, the professional association for design now known as AIGA, has named California Institute of the Arts School of Art faculty Louise Sandhaus (Art BFA 1993, MFA 1994) one of three 2022 AIGA Medalists, honored for contributions to the field of design.
Louise Sandhaus, Cal Arts Faculty, Named 2022 AIGA Medalist
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will show the mystical meta-musical, ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’ 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
As the seasons change and we welcome cooler weather, the city is excited to bring new programming to all of our residents this fall, whether that’s at on our fields, out on the trails or at our pools.
Ken Striplin | Get Active and Outdoors This Fall!
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
The Santa Clarita City Council is scheduled Tuesday to weigh in on the fate of SCVHistory.com, the community’s online archive of local history images and documents.
Saving SCVHistory in Council Hands Tuesday
