The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing associated with the annexing of specific parcels throughout the city into Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B, adoption of the city of Santa Clarita Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, and an extension of the lease agreement for State Sen. Scott Wilk’s field office in Suite 250 of City Hall.
The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.
To view the agenda in its entirety, see below.
Check Register No.16 for the Period 07/02/21 through 07/15/21 and 07/22/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/05/21 through 07/16/21. Check Register No.17 for the Period 07/16/21 through 07/29/21 and 08/05/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/19/21 through 07/30/21.
This project includes the procurement and installation of luminaries, poles, solar panels, batteries, and a control system to enhance nighttime lighting for residents utilizing the Newhall Park and Ride.
The city of Santa Clarita's Carrie Lujan, who is also a co-host of SCVTV's Community Corner, was named 2021 Communicator of the Year on Thursday by the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 162 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's LifeForward Virtual Workshop entitled, “Awareness – Recognize Behaviors that Lead to Sexual Harassment-Assault! Emotional Impact for High School Students, College Students & Adults,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season.
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance.
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
