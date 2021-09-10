Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Weste
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Awards and Recognitions
Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation

Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation
a. Hispanic Heritage Month 2021
Rising to Excellence Award – National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government
Recognition for the Santa Clarita Blue Heat
a. SC Heat 12U
2021 Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. SANTA CLARITA LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT ANNEXATION NO. 2021-1 PUBLIC HEARING

Conduct SMD Annexation 2021-1 Public Hearing associated with the annexing of specific parcels throughout the City into Santa Clarita Streetlight Maintenance District, Zone B.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Annexation 2021-1 Public Hearing Notice
b. PH Resolution 1 – Declaring Ballot Results for SMD Annexation 2021-1
c. PH Resolution 2 – Confirming Annexation 2021-1 ER and Assessments
d. Annexation No. 2021-1 Engineer’s Report (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Aug 24, 2021 5:00 PM
3. Minutes of Aug 24, 2021 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 16 and 17

Check Register No.16 for the Period 07/02/21 through 07/15/21 and 07/22/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/05/21 through 07/16/21. Check Register No.17 for the Period 07/16/21 through 07/29/21 and 08/05/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 07/19/21 through 07/30/21.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 16
b. Memo – Check Register No. 17
c. Check Register No. 16 (Available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Check Register No. 17 (Available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. ADOPTION OF THE UPDATED HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FEDERAL DISASTER MITIGATION ACT OF 2000 (PUBLIC LAW 106-390)

Adopt the update of the City of Santa Clarita Local Hazard Mitigation Plan in accordance with the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. 2021 SCHMP_ Admin Draft_Final (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. SANTA CLARITA VALLEY COMMITTEE ON AGING FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 AGREEMENT

The Fiscal Year 2021-22 agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging will support home delivered meals and recreation, health, and wellness programs for seniors.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Full FY 2021-22 Senior Center Contract FINAL
7. LEASE AGREEMENT AMENDMENT FOR SENATOR SCOTT WILK’S FIELD OFFICE AT CITY HALL SUITE 250

Authorization of an extension of the lease agreement for Senator Scott Wilk’s field office in Suite 250 of City Hall.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Wilk – Santa Clarita – Lease Amendment 1617-13AI – 7-27-21
b. Wilk – Santa Clarita – Lease #1617-13.pdf
8. NEWHALL PARK AND RIDE SOLAR LIGHTING PROJECT – PHASE I CONSTRUCTION

This project includes the procurement and installation of luminaries, poles, solar panels, batteries, and a control system to enhance nighttime lighting for residents utilizing the Newhall Park and Ride.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. California Professional Engineering, Inc. Bid Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Newhall Park and Ride Pole Schematic
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Nancy Carol Miller and Alex Morales
Future Meetings