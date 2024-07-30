Sept. 21: Be the Light 5K to Benefit A Light of Hope

The 10th anniversary Be the Light 5K will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at West Creek Park in Valencia with the course traveling the paseos of the San Francisquito Creek Trail.

Bring your best night outfit, decked out with lights and colorful glow bands to shine your brightest in this spectacular night run/walk.

Proceeds are donated to support A Light of Hope and benefit youth in recovery.

A Light of Hope Support Center, Inc. is a Santa Clarita-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing healing and freedom for youth 14-26 years of age. While there is an emphasis on substance abuse and addiction, help is offered for a wide range of life challenges faced by teens and young adults (e.g., eating disorders, cutting, depression). The center offers support-group and counseling options to serve the needs of individuals and families.

A Light of Hope strives to facilitate, inspire and celebrate personal growth and spiritual development for families, youth and young adults in recovery.

As the sun sets on Santa Clarita, runners and walkers will turn headlamps and flashlights on for both a 5K or 10K run/walk along the San Francisquito Creek Trail. Beams of light will create a visual show of community support and love. Young people in recovery, along with moms, dads and siblings will witness this powerful reminder that they are not alone.

Participant check-in will be 2-6:45 p.m.

The 10K race will start at approximately 7 p.m. followed by the 5K races at 7:05 p.m., just in time for a spectacular sunset.

The event will provide:

Finisher medal

Official race shirt

Light wand (while supplies last)

Finisher certificate

FREE race photos

Chip timed results

Volunteer support

Course aid-station

Finish line water and food

Event insurance

Award for top three finishers

Support for A Light of Hope

Awesome experience!

Register before Aug. 15 when prices increase.

To register visit https://bethelight5k.com/register/.

West Creek Park

24247 Village Circle Drive,

Valencia, CA 91354

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...