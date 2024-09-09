header image

1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Sept. 24: FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies for Foster Youth
Monday, Sep 9, 2024
Ally Betty Gutierrez
Betty Gutierrez with youth.


Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence experienced significant growth over the summer as Santa Clarita’s foster youth sought assistance with returning to school or entering college for the first time.

Seventeen new youth joined the program since July 15 and are currently enjoying the benefits of the support system Fostering Youth Independence provides.

To help keep up with the growing number of youth served, FYI trained, screened and onboarded nine new volunteer allies in August. Each Ally is being paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.

For a young adult without parents or family support, having an ally can be life-changing.

“We are already getting such positive feedback from our new youth,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “One told her Ally, ‘Every time I’m with you, something really good happens.’ Another met her Ally for the first time at FYI’s Back-to-School Bash last month. When her FYI Coordinator asked if she could take a picture of the two of them, the youth turned to her new Ally and asked, ‘Can I hug you?’”

FYI is seeking additional allies to provide moral support and encouragement to Santa Clarita’s foster youth. No special skills are required to become an ally; anyone with passion and a commitment to helping foster youth may apply.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, a training session will be held for anyone interested in learning more about what being an FYI ally entails. The training will take place in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6-8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at dallen@fyifosteryouth.org.

Further information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.

Ally Henry Cuaz

Ally Henry Cuaz with youth.
