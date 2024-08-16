Sept. 25: Teens Cookies, Coding Event at Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a beginner-friendly introduction to coding event, perfect for teens with no prior experience Wednesday, Sept. 25 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

An event open to teens in grades 6-12, enjoy tasty cookies while learning the basics of programming. This is a free program while space and supplies last.

There will also be Cookies and Coding events from 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 20.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

