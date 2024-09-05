header image

September 5
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
| Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Art Classic Crew24

This year’s SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.

The Art Classic Fine Art Competition exhibits the outstanding work of the SCAA members. This is a professionally judged event in all mediums with ribbons awarded in nine categories- Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Dry Media, Photography, Sculpture, 2-D Mixed Media/Collage, 2-D Multiple Media and Masters. A Best in Show is also presented by the city of Santa Clarita. Artists must be a member of SCAA to enter a work of art into the Art Classic.

An Art Gala reception will be held to celebrate our SCAA members including the Awards presentation. More importantly the SCAA Art Classic is a major yearly fundraiser that supports the SCAA scholarship program and local art enrichment programs.

Each year several scholarships are given to local high school students pursuing a career in the arts. The winning artwork is on display at the Art Classic.

Tickets are required for entry into the Art Classic and Awards Ceremony. However, this year the event is free, thanks to funding provided by Solar Optimum via the LA County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program. The Saturday event is planned and space is limited to 250 people. Light hors d’oeuvre and refreshments will be served on Saturday. No tickets required for the Sunday viewing.

Tickets are on Eventbrite. Click the following link to sign up.

The Silent Auction is a big part of the yearly fundraiser for SCAA’s scholarship program and other events. To view the silent auction items click here.

For more information or to donate go here.
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2024 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 7, free of charge.
Canyons Football Continues Community Invites in 2024
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita Road Rehab overlay construction began in Newhall on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Road Rehab Overlay Construction in Newhall
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicles
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions in Triple-Digit Heat
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature L.A.-based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com