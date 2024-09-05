Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing

This year’s SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.

The Art Classic Fine Art Competition exhibits the outstanding work of the SCAA members. This is a professionally judged event in all mediums with ribbons awarded in nine categories- Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Dry Media, Photography, Sculpture, 2-D Mixed Media/Collage, 2-D Multiple Media and Masters. A Best in Show is also presented by the city of Santa Clarita. Artists must be a member of SCAA to enter a work of art into the Art Classic.

An Art Gala reception will be held to celebrate our SCAA members including the Awards presentation. More importantly the SCAA Art Classic is a major yearly fundraiser that supports the SCAA scholarship program and local art enrichment programs.

Each year several scholarships are given to local high school students pursuing a career in the arts. The winning artwork is on display at the Art Classic.

Tickets are required for entry into the Art Classic and Awards Ceremony. However, this year the event is free, thanks to funding provided by Solar Optimum via the LA County Department of Arts and Culture Public Art in Private Development Program. The Saturday event is planned and space is limited to 250 people. Light hors d’oeuvre and refreshments will be served on Saturday. No tickets required for the Sunday viewing.

Tickets are on Eventbrite. Click the following link to sign up.

The Silent Auction is a big part of the yearly fundraiser for SCAA’s scholarship program and other events. To view the silent auction items click here.

For more information or to donate go here.

