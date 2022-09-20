Sept. 28: Inaugural Meeting of Black Business Council

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural meeting of the Black Business Council on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Be part of the history of the Santa Clarita Valley as part of the first meeting of the Black Business Council.

If you are black business owner, leader, entrepreneur or want to learn more about the Black Business Council please join SCV Chamber leadership and founding Black Business Council Chair Di Thompson, who will discuss the vision of the Council as well as highlight the many benefits the SCV Chamber provides.

The meeting will be held at Vance Wealth, 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Register for the meeting here.

