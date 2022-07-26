Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit

Laurie Morgan, Santa Clarita Artists Association award-winning artist, will have a solo art show, “Something Old, Something New Exhibit” from Sept. 1 to 30, 2022 at Fastframe, 24204 Valencia Blvd., Valencia. Artist’s reception will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“I get a thrill from rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world,” said Morgan. “I’m intrigued by historical architecture and most of my work contains parts of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways. These mean to me ‘adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality’. I’m fascinated by man’s use of natural substances such as, stone, brick, wood and often add these to my work as well. Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can; often inspired by my own garden.”

Her work is in personal collections worldwide. She creates in pastels, watercolor, acrylic and oil. Visit www.lauriemorgan.biz.

