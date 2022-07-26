header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 26
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
| Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Morgan

Laurie Morgan, Santa Clarita Artists Association award-winning artist, will have a solo art show, “Something Old, Something New Exhibit” from Sept. 1 to 30, 2022 at Fastframe, 24204 Valencia Blvd., Valencia. Artist’s reception will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“I get a thrill from rendering on canvas the sights I see in my travels around the world,” said Morgan. “I’m intrigued by historical architecture and most of my work contains parts of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways. These mean to me ‘adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality’. I’m fascinated by man’s use of natural substances such as, stone, brick, wood and often add these to my work as well. Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can; often inspired by my own garden.”

Her work is in personal collections worldwide. She creates in pastels, watercolor, acrylic and oil. Visit www.lauriemorgan.biz.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-26-2022 Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
07-25-2022 JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
07-20-2022 SCVEDC Releases New Talent Recruitment Resource
07-19-2022 Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
07-14-2022 Female-Owned, Local Fitness Group Brings Moms, Kids Together
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
The California Department of Transportation announces long-term closures of multiple westbound Interstate 210 on and off-ramps in Sylmar for paving work.
Caltrans Announces 45-Day Closures of I-210 Polk and Yarnell Ramps
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
All 10 Providence Southern California hospitals earned high rankings from U.S. News & World Report, including five that ranked nationally for specialty care.
Providence L.A. Hospitals Earn National Rankings
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking five new artists to create work to be displayed above the Children’s Area in the Valencia Library Branch from March 2023 through March 2024.
City Issues Call for Artists for Valencia Library Woodland Nature Scenes
July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.
July 27: Hart Board Expected to Approve New Rio Norte Principal
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
Laurie Morgan, Santa Clarita Artists Association award-winning artist, will have a solo art show from Sept. 1 to 30, 2022 at Fastframe, 24204 Valencia Blvd., Valencia
Sept. 3: Something Old, Something New Exhibit
2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang certified the 2022 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth for the 12th-consecutive year with the increase in assessed value of all taxable property countywide.
2022 Assessment Roll Shows 7.7 Percent Increase in Santa Clarita
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Urgent Need for Blood Donors
West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District has confirmed 15 additional mosquito samples that tested positive for West Nile virus.
West Nile Virus Found in Nine More L.A. County Communities
Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award
For the 28th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives 28th Consecutive Finance Award
Today in SCV History (July 26)
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
On Friday, Aug. 12, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day to better assist its incoming class of freshman students, as well as prospective and continuing students.
Aug. 12: COC Valencia Campus Hosting Welcome Day
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
Enjoy your time at the theatre and take in a pair of unique shows taking place Aug. 5 and 6 only at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Circus-Style Entertainment, Improv Coming to The MAIN
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
California State University, Northridge, head women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of Willnett Crockett to the Matadors' staff. Crockett will serve as the director of operations for CSUN.
CSUN Announces New Women’s Basketball Director of Operations
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita is organizing a new project called “Get Real: Adulting 101” that aims to show teens how much money it takes to live on a monthly basis.
JCI Santa Clarita Implementing Financial Workshop for Teens
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
I hope you are all enjoying the summer and taking some time for rest and recreation.
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued an open letter Monday to vocalize her opposition to reinstating a countywide masking mandate this week.
Barger Issues Open Letter Opposing Mask Mandate
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate 55 years on Sunday, Sept. 11, with Andy Allemao delivering calls for SSD squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for the afternoon.
Sept. 11: Sierra Hillbillies Celebrating 55 Years
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CN) — Taking shots at Texas and the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of also protecting Californians, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed several gun safety bills into law Friday.
Newsom Signs Gun Safety Bills into Law
Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 33 new deaths and 15,319 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 388 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 388 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 484
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control, a national leader in animal shelter management, was recognized in June 2022 by Best Friends Animal Society as ranking 10th out of 100 shelters nationally for improving its lifesaving of animals.
July 22-24: L.A. County Animal Care and Control Celebrates National Pet Adoption Weekend
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: