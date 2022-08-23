Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class

The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
The class starts Tuesday, Sept. 6 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road, Valencia, CA 91355. Classes are held Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m.
Instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new Social Square Dance curriculum that will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently.
Cost of the course is $50.
See the Fall issue of the city of Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine for details. Register with the city of Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Department here. Registration for the class begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Singles and couples welcome. Casual dress. Dancing can be benefical to your health and well being. You can exercise and have fun while you get in over 5,000 steps with this new square dance class. It’s easy, inexpensive and local.
The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting our American folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 55 years.
A fun event that will have something for everyone. The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range. When the heat of summer finally fades and you begin make your plans for adventures in the outdoors, the Tejon Ranch Conservancy invites you to join one of the upcoming tours on the ranch and beyond.
In celebration of Black Business Month, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita is recognizing four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District: Belizean Jamaican Cuisine, Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics and CTM Connections.
Officers from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station have arrested Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.
The opening game of the 2022 season for The Master's University women's soccer team did not go as hoped as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at a windy Reese Field in Newhall on Aug. 20.
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, has unveiled its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari” at the recent Werks Reunion event in Monterey, Calif. as part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge.
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women's basketball program, effective immediately.
The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium "Chasing the High" Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., that will focus on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 211 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 25 deaths and 7,924 new cases countywide.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
The complete works of nationally recognized editorial cartoonist Randy Wicks, who drew pointed and poignant illustrations of local and worldwide life for The Signal, have been donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
