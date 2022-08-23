Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class

The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.

The class starts Tuesday, Sept. 6 and runs through Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Valencia Meadows Park, 25671 Fedala Road, Valencia, CA 91355. Classes are held Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m.

Instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new Social Square Dance curriculum that will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently.

Cost of the course is $50.

See the Fall issue of the city of Santa Clarita Seasons Magazine for details. Register with the city of Santa Clarita Parks & Recreation Department here. Registration for the class begins 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Singles and couples welcome. Casual dress. Dancing can be benefical to your health and well being. You can exercise and have fun while you get in over 5,000 steps with this new square dance class. It’s easy, inexpensive and local.

The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club, which has been supporting our American folkdance in the Santa Clarita Valley for 55 years.

For more information about the Sierra Hillbillies visit here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...