Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin

Santa Clarita Shakespeare acting classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare acting classes are an introduction to theater for beginning and experienced students alike. Learn theater games, acting, improv, movement and public speaking while encouraging confidence and building self-esteem. Classes will culminate with a brief showcase of scenes and monologues on the final day.

There are two classes for ages 7-10 and ages 10-13 years old. Both classes will be taught by experienced theater educators from previous classes: Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum on Tuesdays and Calliope Weisman on Wednesdays.

Class 1

7-10 years

Tuesdays 4-5:15 p.m. Will begin Tuesdays, Sept. 10 – Nov. 19 and will run 10 weeks.

No class Tuesday, Oct. 8 for Fall Break.

Fee: $135

Class 2

10-13 years

Wednesdays 4-5:30 p.m. Will begin Wednesdays, Sept.11 – Nov.13 and will run 10 weeks.

Fee: $140

Classes will be at Newhall Park which is located at 24923 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

To register visit its website.

