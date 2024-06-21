The MAIN Presents ‘An Evening of Absurdity’

Part of the Summer Theatre Festival by Santa Clarita Shakespeare, “An Evening of Absurdity” will run July 12-21 at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street., Newhall, CA 91321.

An Evening of One Act Plays by master absurdist Eugène Ionesco, with two of his masterworks: “The Bald Soprano” and “The Lesson.”

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays July 12-13 and July 19-20 at 8 p.m. and Sundays July 14 and 21 at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $26 for general admission and $18 for seniors and students.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the MAIN website.

