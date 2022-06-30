header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Sheriffs Urge Drivers to Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly
| Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
sCV Sherriff car

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly.

Over the weekend and through Monday, July 4, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol.

“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Think of your loved ones, friends and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks.”

According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the Fourth of July holiday. With most traveling by car, allow extra time to get to your destination.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana. Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.

If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

July 7: Santa Clara Watershed Committee Expected to Approve Strategic Plan

July 7: Santa Clara Watershed Committee Expected to Approve Strategic Plan
Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
FULL STORY...

Sheriffs Urge Drivers to Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly

Sheriffs Urge Drivers to Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly
Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
FULL STORY...

County Supervisors Passes Gender Health Program In L.A. County

County Supervisors Passes Gender Health Program In L.A. County
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
FULL STORY...

Minimum Wage In Unincorporated Areas of L.A. County Must Increase By July 1

Minimum Wage In Unincorporated Areas of L.A. County Must Increase By July 1
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
FULL STORY...

Supes Proclaim August 2022 ‘L.A. County Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Month’

Supes Proclaim August 2022 ‘L.A. County Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Month’
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Today in SCV History (June 29)
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: