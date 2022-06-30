Sheriffs Urge Drivers to Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend Responsibly

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to plan ahead and celebrate the Fourth of July holiday safely and responsibly.

Over the weekend and through Monday, July 4, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will have additional deputies on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2020, nearly 500 people were killed in crashes throughout the country during the Fourth of July weekend. Of those deadly crashes, 41% involved alcohol.

“If you plan on drinking this weekend, plan on a safe and sober ride home,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Think of your loved ones, friends and family before thinking about driving after you’ve had a few drinks.”

According to AAA Southern California, more than five million Californians will travel over the Fourth of July holiday. With most traveling by car, allow extra time to get to your destination.

While some festivities may include alcohol, driving under the influence also includes impairment from prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana. Do your research and be informed about how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.

If you are hosting friends and family for barbecues and watching fireworks shows, offer nonalcoholic drinks for designated sober drivers and monitor who is drinking. If you see people leaving who have been drinking, offer to have them stay the night or make arrangements for them to take a sober ride home.

If you see someone who appears impaired or driving recklessly, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

