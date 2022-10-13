Six Flags Remains Atop SCVEDC 2022 List of SCV’s Largest Employers

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released it 2022 list of the Santa Clarita Valley’s Largest Employers.

The top five employers in the SCV and number of employees:

1 Six Flags Magic Mountain 2,200

2 William S. Hart Union School District 1,999

3 Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital 1,778

4 College of the Canyons 1,481

5 U.S. Postal Service 1,642

The SCV is a growing region with significant opportunities for businesses including available, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial buildings in master planned developments.

Despite the challenges of the last two years, 2022 was successful for many companies, and there were several attractions and expansions across target industry clusters. Through research for the Economic Outlook Forecast, the SCVEDC has compiled the Santa Clarita Valley Largest Employers List illustrating some remarkable growth this past year.

New to the SCV Largest Employers List but not to our area is Logix Federal Credit Union, which began occupying its new headquarters in late 2021/early 2022. Logix purchased 12 acres in the Valencia Commerce Center and developed an initial 175,000 square foot headquarters, with the opportunity to expand to 254,000 SF. Logix jumped an astonishing 1,248% from last years headcount to a total of 674 employees and is still growing.

The Santa Clarita Valley economic ecosystem is varied and diversified with multiple professional industry sectors including Aerospace & Defense, Medical Devices, Digital Media & Entertainment, Information Technology, Advanced Manufacturing and Corporate & Professional Services.

Many companies expanded in 2022, and there was a lot of movement in this years rankings. Lief Labs continues to thrive, gaining recognition on the Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies list for an eighth year. Leif recently expanded its footprint in the SCV, achieving 122% growth over the last three years, and over 50% employee increase during some of the toughest years of uncertainty and expansion risk.

Below are nine more firms with meaningful gains this past year, expanding their companies by more than 25%:

Top Private Sector and Public Sector Employers

Click here to see the complete list.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...