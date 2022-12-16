SMO Annouces 2023 Empowering HeArts Honorees, Artists

Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the executive director and a photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.
The funds raised support programs for single-parent families so they can continue benefiting from resources and services such as food, clothing, therapy, money management classes, emergency housing, and more.
This year SMO has reimagined Empowering HeArts by focusing on the stories of SMO families. Recently, mental health has been at the forefront of concern due to the significant impact of Covid-19. The mental and behavioral health consequences have been particularly significant for single-parent families.
Empowering HeArts 2023 will be honoring the efforts of single mothers “Building Hope” for their children. We want to recognize the work of the children in improving their mental health and acknowledge the mothers for their devotion and commitment to participating in the programs. By participating in our Dance Therapy Program, children have been able to improve their mental health and have discovered the power of hope.
The Gala presents the creative works of Santa Clarita Valley artists who create unique art forms inspired by these real-life stories. The art is juried, and a grand prize is awarded for the most compelling visual story.
It is the hope of SMO that by sharing these powerful stories through word and art, these extraordinary women will impact and inspire others to rise above their own challenging circumstances.
Empowering HeArts culminates in a gala and art exhibit showcasing artwork created for the event. The gala introduces the art collection to the public and two prizes are awarded:
Dottie Award: Named for Dorothy Smith. The recipient is chosen by the jury for creating the most compelling visual story.
People’s Choice Award: The recipient is chosen by Gala attendees.
SMO has announced the 2023 Empowering HeArts Art Gala honorees whose lives personify this year’s theme, Building Hope.
Six women were chosen as honorees for their efforts to build and restore hope in the lives of their children over challenging circumstances. Six local artists depicting the stories of these women have also been selected.
The honorees and artists are to be featured at the Empowering HeArts Butterfly Ball gala to be held Friday, Feb. 10 at the Sand Canyon Country Club, 22734 Sand Canyon Road, Canyon Country, 91387. Tickets are $150 each. Sponsorship packages are available.
This year’s honorees are: Maby Covarrubias, Sarah Hale, Lilliana Valle, Luz Garcia, Zugeily Martinez and Imelda Lozano.
This year’s artists are: Jane Mick, Naomi Young, Qiana Tarlow, Scott Parker, Laurie Morgan and Kathy Gonzales.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk, Missing Person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia.
Each year, I look forward to hosting my annual foster youth holiday party at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and this year was the best yet. We had an incredible turnout of 600 children and caregivers who got to spend the day eating lots of goodies, taking pictures with Santa, picking out their dream toy, and riding roller coasters.
This spring, the School of Personal and Professional Learning at College of the Canyons will offer five new certification programs for individuals interested in pursuing careers in yoga teaching, real estate, commercial art, digital publishing and paralegal fields.
California Institute of the Arts-studded films are having a moment this awards season, scoring nominations for Best Animated Feature at both the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards and the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
College of the Canyons had eight players earn 2022 Southern California Football Association National Division, All-Northern League Team honors, with sophomore linebacker Cole Bullock also named to the 2022 Region III All-California Community College Football Team.
The California Air Resources Board today approved the final proposed 2022 Scoping Plan, a world-leading roadmap to address climate change that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 85% and achieves carbon neutrality in 2045.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 19, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of the easterly side of Wiley Canyon Road near Orchard Village Road
The percentage of adolescents reporting substance use in 2022 largely held steady after significantly declining in 2021, according to the latest results(link is external) from the Monitoring the Future survey(link is external) of substance use behaviors and related attitudes among eighth, 10th, and 12th graders in the United States.
On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies responded to a restaurant on the 23400 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita regarding reports of shots fired.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors “Miller Kaplan Innovator Award” and also ranked Lief Labs at No. 28 in LABJ’s 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County.
The 2022 California School Dashboard, restarted for the first time since 2019 and publicly available Thursday, shows that California’s four- and five-year high school graduation rates hit all-time highs in 2021–22 while the state’s chronic absenteeism rate mirrored national trends
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
