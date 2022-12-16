SMO Annouces 2023 Empowering HeArts Honorees, Artists

Empowering HeArts Gala is Single Mothers Outreach’s signature fundraising event that began in 2009 in a conversation between the executive director and a photographer. Together they imagined an event that would provide a place and space for stories of empowered women to be shared in a highly visible way through word and art.

The funds raised support programs for single-parent families so they can continue benefiting from resources and services such as food, clothing, therapy, money management classes, emergency housing, and more.

This year SMO has reimagined Empowering HeArts by focusing on the stories of SMO families. Recently, mental health has been at the forefront of concern due to the significant impact of Covid-19. The mental and behavioral health consequences have been particularly significant for single-parent families.

Empowering HeArts 2023 will be honoring the efforts of single mothers “Building Hope” for their children. We want to recognize the work of the children in improving their mental health and acknowledge the mothers for their devotion and commitment to participating in the programs. By participating in our Dance Therapy Program, children have been able to improve their mental health and have discovered the power of hope.

The Gala presents the creative works of Santa Clarita Valley artists who create unique art forms inspired by these real-life stories. The art is juried, and a grand prize is awarded for the most compelling visual story.

It is the hope of SMO that by sharing these powerful stories through word and art, these extraordinary women will impact and inspire others to rise above their own challenging circumstances.

Empowering HeArts culminates in a gala and art exhibit showcasing artwork created for the event. The gala introduces the art collection to the public and two prizes are awarded:

Dottie Award: Named for Dorothy Smith. The recipient is chosen by the jury for creating the most compelling visual story.

People’s Choice Award: The recipient is chosen by Gala attendees.

SMO has announced the 2023 Empowering HeArts Art Gala honorees whose lives personify this year’s theme, Building Hope.

Six women were chosen as honorees for their efforts to build and restore hope in the lives of their children over challenging circumstances. Six local artists depicting the stories of these women have also been selected.

The honorees and artists are to be featured at the Empowering HeArts Butterfly Ball gala to be held Friday, Feb. 10 at the Sand Canyon Country Club, 22734 Sand Canyon Road, Canyon Country, 91387. Tickets are $150 each. Sponsorship packages are available.

This year’s honorees are: Maby Covarrubias, Sarah Hale, Lilliana Valle, Luz Garcia, Zugeily Martinez and Imelda Lozano.

This year’s artists are: Jane Mick, Naomi Young, Qiana Tarlow, Scott Parker, Laurie Morgan and Kathy Gonzales.

To learn more about SMO or to purchase tickets, visit singlemothersoutreach.org.

