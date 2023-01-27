Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 27, 2023

By Press Release

The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties.

“I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.

Kintzle said the survey will take approximately 30-45 mins to complete and participants will receive a $25 gift card for completing the survey.

Anyone now living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties who previously served in the United States military, regardless of branch, active or reserve status, or discharge status, is eligible to participate.

More information about this study can be found here.

This link will take you to the survey website, where you can sign up to participate.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the study team at milvetstudies@usc.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...