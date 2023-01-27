SoCal Veterans

Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 27, 2023

By Press Release

The Southern California Veterans Study is seeking the input from veterans living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties.

“I am asking that veterans participate in a study exploring the experiences of Veterans who live in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The purpose of the study is to understand the needs of Veterans living in these Southern California areas and how services can be developed to better serve you and your family. We are asking you to complete a survey,” said Sara Kintzle, a Research Associate Professor at the University of Southern California.

Kintzle said the survey will take approximately 30-45 mins to complete and participants will receive a $25 gift card for completing the survey.

Anyone now living in Los Angeles, Orange or San Diego counties who previously served in the United States military, regardless of branch, active or reserve status, or discharge status, is eligible to participate.

More information about this study can be found here.

This link will take you to the survey website, where you can sign up to participate.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the study team at milvetstudies@usc.edu.

No Comments for : Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

    Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

    21 mins ago
  • Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’

    Feb. 4: Free Workshop ‘Strategies for Replacing Your Lawn’

    50 mins ago
  • Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

    Southern California Veterans Study Seeks SoCal Veteran Input

    1 hour ago
  • CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows

    CalArts Alums Named 2023 United States Artists Fellows

    2 hours ago
  • Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner

    Ken Striplin | Fun, Family Events Just Around the Corner

    2 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)

    12 hours ago
  • Matadors Cross Country Programs Named to All-Academic Teams

    Matadors Cross Country Programs Named to All-Academic Teams

    19 hours ago
  • Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting

    Feb. 2: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Regular Meeting

    19 hours ago
  • Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening

    Jan. 28: ‘Know Your Nature Center’ Grand Opening

    20 hours ago
  • Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’

    Feb. 5: Landmark Opera Presenting ‘Pirates of Penzance’

    21 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.