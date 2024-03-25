header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 26
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
State Farm Insurance Will Drop 72,000 Homeowners, Apartment Polices
| Monday, Mar 25, 2024

State Farm General Insurance Company announced on March 20 it will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies covering homeowners and commerical apartment buildings in California.

The company released the following information:

“State Farm General Insurance Company is working to ensure its long-term sustainability in California. In doing so, State Farm General has had to make some difficult but necessary decisions that will impact a portion of our California policyholders as follows:

Non-renew approximately 30,000 homeowners, rental dwelling and other property insurance policies including residential community association and business owners). A rental dwelling policy insures rental home owners. Renters insurance is not affected.

Withdraw from offering commercial apartment policies with the non-renewal of all of those approximately 42,000 policies. A commercial apartment policy insures apartment owners. Renters insurance is not affected.

These actions are California-specific and will occur on a rolling basis over the next year, beginning on July 3, 2024, for homeowners, rental dwelling, residential community association and business owners policies and on Aug. 20, 2024, for commercial apartment policies. Combined, these policies represent just over 2% of State Farm General’s policy count in California.

This decision was not made lightly and only after careful analysis of State Farm General’s financial health, which continues to be impacted by inflation, catastrophe exposure, reinsurance costs and the limitations of working within decades-old insurance regulations.

State Farm General takes seriously our responsibility to maintain adequate claims-paying capacity for our customers and to comply with applicable financial solvency laws. It is necessary to take these actions now.

We also recognize the Insurance Commissioner’s proposed regulatory reforms, such as streamlining the rate application process, accounting for catastrophe modeling and reinsurance costs in rates, and addressing FAIR Plan vulnerabilities. We will continue to work constructively with the California Department of Insurance, the Governor’s Office and policymakers to actively pursue these reforms in order to establish an environment in which insurance rates are better aligned with risk.

We will notify customers impacted by this decision in advance of their policy expiration to provide information on other coverage options. State Farm independent contractor agents licensed in California will continue to service policies not impacted by these decisions. State Farm General’s May 2023 decision regarding new applications remains unchanged. We will evaluate the need for any additional business actions as market conditions change.”

It is unknown how many customers in the Santa Clarita Valley will be affected by the State Farm announcement.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
March 26: Saugus School Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, March 26, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
March 27: COC Board Meets in Joint Session with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government in open session from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
State Farm Insurance Will Drop 72,000 Homeowners, Apartment Polices
State Farm General Insurance Company announced on March 20 it will not renew more than 70,000 insurance policies covering homeowners and commerical apartment buildings in California.
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold for the grand opening of USA Printing and Signs on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team took to the road and came away with a 3-set victory, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, over the Hope International Royals in Fullerton.
Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program
The sun is shining and adventure is just around the corner in Santa Clarita. Send your kids to learn all about the outdoors, nature and preservation through the city of Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program.
April 8: Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Dining in L.A. County
Los Angeles County currently offers Outdoor Dining for restaurants within unincorporated areas by permit. Los Angeles County Departments are currently developing a Permanent Outdoor Dining Program that will continue to benefit both businesses and patrons.
ARTree Community Arts Center Seeks Donations, Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all. As a non-profit organization, ARTree relys on the generosity of supporters to keep the doors open and programs thriving.
Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports that nine productions are currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 25 - Sunday, March 31.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Networking Mixer for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, on Thursday, April 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Demystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Demystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
March 23: The Musical ‘Xanadu’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
