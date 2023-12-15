header image

December 15
1987 - Incorporation: Santa Clarita officially becomes a city [story]
first City Council
Spectrum Completes Network Expansion in Val Verde
| Friday, Dec 15, 2023
Val Verde

Spectrum announced the completion of a network expansion that will bring gigabit broadband to nearly 700 homes and small businesses in the Los Angeles County community of Val Verde. The $1.6 million project comprises more than 10 miles of network construction and was funded entirely by Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services.

“This investment will help close the digital divide in Val Verde and bring gigabit broadband connectivity to previously unserved families and small businesses,” said Shannon Atkinson, West Regional Vice President of Field Operations at Charter. “We commend Supervisor Barger and her team for working earnestly with us to bring residents access to high-speed, reliable internet.”

Residents and businesses in the newly connected area will now have access to broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbps, money-saving mobile options and Spectrum’s wide range of video entertainment packages. This network expansion project is part of Charter’s ongoing collaboration with various counties as the company continues to improve connectivity in rural and underserved areas.

“This collaboration has been focused on delivering reliable broadband services to underserved parts of unincorporated L.A. County,” said Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I appreciate the various partnerships, like this one by the Charter Spectrum team, that are working to bring improvements to the communities I represent, especially the rural ones. Internet access and connectivity are no longer ‘nice to have’ tools. They’re indispensable connectors in this modern age. No one should be left out.”

Spectrum offers customers a suite of products, highlighted by Spectrum Internet plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps for both residential and small business customers, with starting speeds of 300 Mbps and no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Spectrum was also a day one participant in the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which makes quality, high-speed internet service available at a low, or even at no, cost to eligible families in financial need. All Spectrum Internet plans are eligible for Affordable Connectivity Program credits.

For more information visit https://official.spectrum.com or call 1-888-460-0307.

