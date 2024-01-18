header image

Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
| Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Water drop


Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative.

Applications are now available for submission for this year’s program.

Local entrepreneurs selected to participate will receive a live and streaming TV campaign worth up to $15,000 along with a custom produced 30-second commercial, marketing consultation services, mentoring and educational resources, and networking opportunities.

“Small underserved businesses are critical to the local economies of the cities and towns we serve, and they often need help connecting their message to their potential customers,” said Michael Guth, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Spectrum Reach. “Our focus is on supporting local businesses, and with ‘Pay It Forward’ we are providing them with the tools, resources and marketing expertise so they can continue to grow and thrive in their communities.”

Spectrum Reach Has Helped 2,000 Businesses and Counting

Since launching “Pay It Forward” in 2021, Spectrum Reach has invested more than $50 million in advertising and resources and helped more than 2,000 underserved businesses in 36 states across its footprint, from coffee shops and childcare facilities to restaurants and law firms. Among the 2023 “Pay It Forward” participants was GreaterHealth Pharmacy and Wellness in St. Louis, Missouri, which used Spectrum Reach’s complimentary resources and advertising to introduce itself to potential customers after launching in late 2022.

“As a Black-owned, full-service pharmacy, our goal is to close the culture and trust gap in communities of color to help improve the health of the residents who live there,” said Marcus Howard, founder of GreaterHealth. “Through ‘Pay It Forward’ Spectrum Reach helped us introduce our brand to the St. Louis community with a three-month TV advertising campaign and free commercial that was shown on a wide range of channels, including during an NBA playoff game. Having our commercial on major network channels built instant credibility; we saw a 23% increase in calls inquiring about transferring prescriptions, and customers started coming into the pharmacy saying they saw us on TV and were excited to try us out.”

‘Pay It Forward’ Participants Enjoy Free Advertising, Mentoring, Marketing Support

With this year’s “Pay It Forward” program, Spectrum Reach will offer each participating business access to a range of high-value services, including:

-Free advertising. Local businesses selected to participate will receive access to Spectrum Reach’s award-winning, in-house creative agency Kernel; a 30-second original commercial; and a complimentary linear and streaming TV advertising campaign that will run throughout April, May and June.

-Expert mentoring. “Pay It Forward” will provide businesses with support and advice from other entrepreneurs, business owners and previous participants in the program, to help them navigate the challenges of owning a business and identify opportunities for growth.

-Resources. In addition to dedicated support from Spectrum Reach’s local marketing experts, businesses will receive a free laptop and for the duration of the program will have access to a members-only “Pay It Forward” website featuring educational resources, webinars, news and business insights to help them build and grow a successful brand.

Spectrum Reach also will host local and virtual events throughout the year for entrepreneurs and business owners to share ideas and build community. Reach has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Black Chamber of Commerce, Asian American Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other organizations in regional markets to host events throughout the year.

To apply for Spectrum Reach’s 2024 “Pay It Forward” program, underserved businesses must be legally registered to operate within a designated market area served by Spectrum Reach. The deadline for applications is Feb. 25 and this year’s participants will be announced in late March. More information is available here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Help to Low-Income People
The calendar may say January, but April 15 will be here before you know it and taxes will be due.
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Help to Low-Income People
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers. 
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles. 
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
