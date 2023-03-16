Spring Red Cross Blood Drive, Earn $10 Gift Card

Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the American Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

When donors lend an arm this month, the Red Cross will lend a hand. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023,​​​​ will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card, which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.

Details are available at rcblood.org/help.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 16-31:

Agua Dulce

March 22: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Agua Dulce Women’s Club, 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.

Canyon Country

March 22: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Newhall

March 19: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, 26444 Friendly Valley Parkway, Newhall, CA 91321.

Santa Clarita

March 19: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

March 22: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

March 24: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

March 25: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

March 26: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

March 29: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

March 31: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Valencia

March 23: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 27710 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

March 24: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify Your Impact, Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

