State Schools Chief to Research Impacts of School Police, Launch Ethnic Studies Webinars

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has outlined two upcoming efforts the California Department of Education will lead in the coming weeks as schools tackle questions surrounding school police, educational equity and racial justice.

The first effort will accelerate research into the impacts of the presence of law enforcement on school campuses, the findings of which will inform specific policy recommendations.

The second will be the launch of a series of Ethnic Studies webinars for students, families, and educators to familiarize themselves with the histories and contributions of oppressed populations.

“As our state and nation confronts difficult conversations about racial justice, it’s evident that schools are uniquely positioned to tackle some of these issues head-on,” Thurmond said. “Like our communities, our schools are also reckoning with the best ways to navigate police reform and an honest accounting with our nation’s complex history.”

An archived broadcast of the full media check-in can be viewed on the CDE’s Facebook page.

Here is a brief recap of Thurmond’s announcements:

School Safety and Equity: Thurmond will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m., which will be streamed live on Facebook, to examine the data and research that exists regarding the impacts of police programs on school campuses.

This will be designed as a discussion between researchers, police organizations, advocacy groups, and legislators. CDE will utilize an existing partnership with nonprofit education organization WestEd to compile and review existing research on school police programs to inform future policy recommendations.

Groups and individuals that study issues of school policing are also invited to submit their research to reimaginesafeschools@cde.ca.gov.

Ethnic Studies Webinars: As the CDE prepares to submit a revised Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum for public review, the State Superintendent announced he will be launching a series of virtual webinars and lessons for students, educators, and families. These lessons will feature Ethnic Studies professors in the following areas: Africana Studies; Asian American Studies; Chicano Latino Studies; and Native American Studies.

Here’s this week’s webinar schedule.

• Task Force on Safe Schools Hearing: Impact of Police in Schools (Tuesday, June 30, 10 a.m. to noon)

Watch live on the CDE Facebook page or register for Zoom session.

• School Nutrition Town Hall #4 (Tuesday, June 30, 2 p.m.)

Panelists (Hunger Heroes) will discuss plans for reopening food services when schools reopen, including the district model that is going to be used or considered. Speakers will discuss plans for reopening food services when schools are reopened, including the district model that is going to be used. Speakers will share strategies for serving quality meals, implementing meals in the classroom, adapting new practices for farm-to-school, and engaging community partners.

The Hunger Heroes include April Mackill, Director of Nutrition Services, Auburn Union Elementary School District; Johnna Jenkins, Director of Child Nutrition Services, Valley Center – Pauma Unified School District; Suzanne Morales, Director of Food Services, Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District; and Agnes Lally, Director of Food Services, Garden Grove Unified School District.

Register here.

• Implementing the 2019 Arts Standards Through Distance Learning: Lessons from the Field (Thursday, July 2, 10 a.m.)

This webinar is hosted by the Curriculum Frameworks and Instructional Resources Division in collaboration with the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association (CCSESA) Arts Initiative and The California Arts Project (TCAP).

Presenters will provide a high-level overview of the 2019 California Arts Standards and then feature voices of arts educators from several disciplines sharing how they are implementing the 2019 standards through distance learning.

Watch Facebook Live or register for Zoom (meeting ID: 985 3619 3123; password: 182832).

For more information, visit the California Department of Education’s website.