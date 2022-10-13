header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
| Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Water drop
File photo of California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond speaking to school children.


State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.

He was joined by experts Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President of the California State Board of Education; Cheryl Cotton, Deputy Superintendent of the California Department of Education’s Instruction, Measurement, and Instruction Branch; Dr. Michelle Magyar, Executive Advisor of the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence; and Dr. Ingrid Roberson, Assistant Director of Research and Learning at CCEE.

“The entire nation has been through a very difficult time, and our students have experienced many challenges. We want to make sure we are caring for their well-being, and our state has provided incredible resources to provide mental health support to our students,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “While our young people have experienced many challenges, we start where our students are and also look forward in ways we want to help our students heal, recover, and thrive. This is intended to be one of many conversations will we have, while keeping in mind: we are all in this together.”

The webinar was an opportunity to hear about proven strategies to promote learning recovery, including high-dose tutoring, expanding the school year, mental health and counseling services, and using new data to guide instruction to students. The start of a new school year marks a time of opportunity for California schools. The new state budget includes $7.9 billion for learning recovery; specifically, one-time funds to be used through 2027–28 on strategies to support academic learning recovery as well as staff and student social and emotional well-being following two-and-a-half challenging years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional resources for districts to support these efforts include $3 billion for Expanded Learning to increase the time during the school year, summer school, intersessional programs, decreasing staff-to-pupil ratios, and $250 million to develop literacy programs and hire and train reading and literacy coaches and specialists.

“Part of the key to effective expanded learning is that we have to take both the socio-emotional and the academic into account together,” said Dr. Darling-Hammond. “We also have to break up traditional factory-model structure schools to find the ways in which we can make the time for the work that needs to go on for kids to both get motivated and get the opportunity to build on their skills.”

Berkeley Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Enikia Ford Morthel joined the panel to share how her district provided academic support through the Expanded Learning Opportunities Grant, while adding additional support to summer school, increasing the number of books in the classroom, and targeting professional development for teachers.

Dr. Cathy Nichols-Washer, Superintendent of the Lodi Unified School District, addressed how her district used funding to address learning loss in many ways, including to increase tutoring supports, elementary trade books for students, and more science manipulatives to emphasize key concepts. Lodi Unified School District also hired 20 intervention teachers to address learning needs as a multi-tiered response to learning loss with supplemental counseling services being provided and enrichment activities funded for afterschool, intercession, and over the summer.

The CDE has created an online resource for LEAs to support their efforts to promote learning recovery and acceleration. This Learning Acceleration and Recovery Resources web page centralizes information for several programs that can be used to support learning recovery efforts. This includes programs and also several highlights of what LEAs have done with these and other funding sources to promote learning recovery. These LEA success stories can be used to inform other LEAs as they create their own learning recovery programs.

Stay tuned as CDE will host future webinars on this topic. A full recording of this webinar is available on the CDE Facebook page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health

Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Six elementary schools  across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
FULL STORY...

State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding

State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
FULL STORY...

New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.

New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are making their way to Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day, but the journey so far has been a bit bumpy.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign

Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program is conducting a 2022 Basketball Fundraiser Challenge to help generate financial support for its teams.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 11: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting

Oct. 11: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
Monday, Oct 10, 2022
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Six elementary schools  across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
City of Santa Clarita Communications Team Wins State, National Awards
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
City of Santa Clarita Communications Team Wins State, National Awards
Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”
Like most people who work in animal welfare, there have been animals I have come across in my career who have left lasting impressions on me. I still think about them decades later, sometimes with happiness and sometimes with regret.
Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
CSUN Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader for the second year in a row by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
CSUN Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards.
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are making their way to Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day, but the journey so far has been a bit bumpy.
New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program is conducting a 2022 Basketball Fundraiser Challenge to help generate financial support for its teams.
Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational
Two days of races in Malibu proved to be some of the best swimming The Master's University teams have ever had.
Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational
‘Endangered Fossils’ Sculpture Now at West Creek Park
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.
‘Endangered Fossils’ Sculpture Now at West Creek Park
Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will honor all who have served our nation and dance to caller Mike Kellogg at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Sunday, Nov. 6
Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
Despite misleading reports, the Thin Blue Line flag doesn’t have a long tradition at Saugus High School football games – it was first taken on the field on Aug. 26 of this year, leading to parents raising concerns.
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is quickly approaching a complete year of operating out of the new station in Golden Valley.
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Volunteers are needed for two Halloween-themed events in the city of Santa Clarita Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. Volunteers must preregister.
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 32 deaths and 3,076 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: