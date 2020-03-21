Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic

The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
“This virus is quite transmissible through relatively casual contact, making this pathogen very hard to contain,” said James Lloyd-Smith, a co-author of the study and a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “If you’re touching items that someone else has recently handled, be aware they could be contaminated and wash your hands.”
The study attempted to mimic the virus being deposited onto everyday surfaces in a household or hospital setting by an infected person through coughing or touching objects, for example. The scientists then investigated how long the virus remained infectious on these surfaces.
The study’s authors are from UCLA, the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Princeton University. They include Amandine Gamble, a UCLA postdoctoral researcher in Lloyd-Smith’s laboratory.
In February, Lloyd-Smith and colleagues reported in the journal eLife that screening travelers for COVID-19 is not very effective. People infected with the virus — officially named SARS-CoV-2 — may be spreading the virus without knowing they have it or before symptoms appear. Lloyd-Smith said the biology and epidemiology of the virus make infection extremely difficult to detect in its early stages because the majority of cases show no symptoms for five days or longer after exposure.
“Many people won’t have developed symptoms yet,” Lloyd-Smith said. “Based on our earlier analysis of flu pandemic data, many people may not choose to disclose if they do know.”
The new study supports guidance from public health professionals to slow the spread of COVID-19:
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a household cleaning spray or wipe.
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
L.A. County has entered into an agreement with Fairplex to use the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel as temporary housing for individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
March 21, 2020 - Governor Gavin Newsom today directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support California’s response to COVID-19.
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to permit vote-by-mail procedures to be used in the May 12 special elections including the 25th Congressional District runoff, protecting public health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
All U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) national cemeteries are open and will continue to provide interments for Veterans and eligible individuals. However, effective March 23, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors will discontinue until further notice.
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
Walmart plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis, the company announced Thursday.
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.