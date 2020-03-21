[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 21
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
| Saturday, Mar 21, 2020

UCLA Biology professor James Lloyd-Smith, a co-author of the study.

The virus that causes COVID-19 remains for several hours to days on surfaces and in aerosols, a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found.

The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

“This virus is quite transmissible through relatively casual contact, making this pathogen very hard to contain,” said James Lloyd-Smith, a co-author of the study and a UCLA professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “If you’re touching items that someone else has recently handled, be aware they could be contaminated and wash your hands.”

The study attempted to mimic the virus being deposited onto everyday surfaces in a household or hospital setting by an infected person through coughing or touching objects, for example. The scientists then investigated how long the virus remained infectious on these surfaces.

The study’s authors are from UCLA, the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Princeton University. They include Amandine Gamble, a UCLA postdoctoral researcher in Lloyd-Smith’s laboratory.

In February, Lloyd-Smith and colleagues reported in the journal eLife that screening travelers for COVID-19 is not very effective. People infected with the virus — officially named SARS-CoV-2 — may be spreading the virus without knowing they have it or before symptoms appear. Lloyd-Smith said the biology and epidemiology of the virus make infection extremely difficult to detect in its early stages because the majority of cases show no symptoms for five days or longer after exposure.

“Many people won’t have developed symptoms yet,” Lloyd-Smith said. “Based on our earlier analysis of flu pandemic data, many people may not choose to disclose if they do know.”

The new study supports guidance from public health professionals to slow the spread of COVID-19:

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a household cleaning spray or wipe.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic

Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
FULL STORY...

White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans

White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
Friday, Mar 20, 2020
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
FULL STORY...

COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook

COC Trustees Grant Emergency Authority to Chancellor Van Hook
Thursday, Mar 19, 2020
The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees on Thursday declared an emergency throughout the Santa Clarita Community College District and granted Dr. Van Hook emergency authority to respond effectively and immediately to changes that affect the college in the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery

COC’s College Services Transition to Remote Delivery
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
To protect the health and safety of its campus community, College of the Canyons is converting its in-person college services to remote delivery, a process expected to be completed by March 20.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students

COC Foundation Sets Up Emergency Fund for Students
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
The College of the Canyons Foundation has set up an emergency fund for students in need, Chief Operating Officer Cathy Ritz said in her note of support to members of the COC community on Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
L.A. County has entered into an agreement with Fairplex to use the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel as temporary housing for individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
March 21, 2020 - Governor Gavin Newsom today directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support California’s response to COVID-19.
State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
California now has 1,224 confirmed cases, with 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date.
California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
SCV Saturday: Henry Mayo Confirms 2 New Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday afternoon, which resulted in one patient being hospitalized.
SCV Saturday: Henry Mayo Confirms 2 New Cases
UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
Now, your UPS Driver will confirm the recipient has taken possession of these packages without asking anyone to sign manually.
UPS: No More Physical Signature Necessary
FDA Warns of Fake COVID-19 Home Test Kits
The FDA and FTC jointly issued warning letters to Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.
FDA Warns of Fake COVID-19 Home Test Kits
Newsom Expands Vote-by-Mail for May 12 Smith/Garcia Runoff Election
Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to permit vote-by-mail procedures to be used in the May 12 special elections including the 25th Congressional District runoff, protecting public health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Newsom Expands Vote-by-Mail for May 12 Smith/Garcia Runoff Election
Burials Continue at National Cemeteries, But Services Don’t
All U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) national cemeteries are open and will continue to provide interments for Veterans and eligible individuals. However, effective March 23, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors will discontinue until further notice.
Burials Continue at National Cemeteries, But Services Don’t
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 61 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, including the sixth in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 6 Cases in Santa Clarita Valley, 292 Overall
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo on Friday announced her recommendation to extend the closure of all public schools until Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
LA County Public Schools Chief Calls for Closure Extension to May 5
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, in accordance with Governor Newsom's Executive Order, will issue Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKs and General Relief benefit payments without interruption for the months of March, April and May 2020.
Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWORKS, General Relief Payments OK in March, April, May
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Los Angeles County has called a residential and commercial eviction moratorium through the end of May per executive order by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in her role as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
LA County Calls Eviction Moratorium in Unincorporated Areas
Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Army researchers are working to rapidly develop and test experimental vaccines to combat COVID-19, the Army secretary said Friday in a Pentagon briefing.
Army Deploys All-Out Effort to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge
Despite opening gains and optimism, stocks on the U.S. markets ended the week on a down note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing nearly 1,000 points in the final minutes of trading.
Stocks Clock Worst Week Since 2008 as Dow Takes Another Plunge
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the Department of Education will temporarily waive interest on all federally held student loans.
White House Friday: US to Waive Interest on Student Loans
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
California has 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday 6 p.m., up from 675 cases Wednesday, a spike of 431 cases, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday morning.
California Friday: 431 New Cases, 1,006 Total
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
Walmart plans to provide a special cash bonus for hourly associates for their hard work and dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis, the company announced Thursday.
Walmart to Spend Nearly $550 Million to Aid Hourly Employees
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
In recognition of the significant contributions its frontline team members are making during an incredible time of need, Target on Friday announced it will invest $300 million to aid employees and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Target Invests $300M to Aid Employees, COVID-19 Fight
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the federal deadline for Americans to file taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15 in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
IRS Federal Deadline: July 15 is the New April 15
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
A raid led by the California Department of Consumer Affairs resulted in a $14.5 million seizure of illegal cannabis flowers and concentrates Thursday, officials said Friday.
$14.5 Million in Cannabis Flowers, Concentrates Seized in Saugus
%d bloggers like this: