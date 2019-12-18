Supes Approve Barger Motion to Investigate Specialty Care Wait Times

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair, calling for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into wait times at specialty care centers at county health care facilities.

The Department of Health Services will report back to the Board of Supervisors on its efforts to provide efficient and timely care to the thousands of patients throughout our health care system. The report will detail any deficiencies, delays or complaints as well as suggested improvements or remedial actions needed.

“This report supports our mission to take proactive steps to ensure our Comprehensive Health Centers and Hospitals make quality patient care, protection and safety its highest priority,” said Supervisor Barger.

The motion includes a written report to the Board of Supervisors in 10 days on average wait times at all County facilities that provide specialty care; and establishes a multi-disciplinary approach with the Department of Health Services, Chief Executive Office and County Counsel to provide an analysis regarding staffing, average wait times, screening and the use of the E-Consult patient referral system.