Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved directives to tackle the pet overpopulation crisis in L.A. County animal shelters.

L.A. County seeks to tackle the problem, which is affecting animal shelters nationwide, with a comprehensive whole community approach.

A motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and unanimously approved on Tuesday, Oct. 8 outlines a six-pronged plan that mobilizes several county departments–including Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control, the Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Human Resources, and shines a spotlight on contract cities’ animal population control efforts and state legislative solutions.

“It’s heartbreaking to envision hundreds of unwanted or lost pets that have no home and ultimately face euthanasia,” Barger said. “This is because there’s a terrible imbalance of dogs and cats entering our animal care shelters faster than they’re being adopted. We have an opportunity to lead in an area where there is a lot of need. This is about stepping up to that challenge on behalf of innocent animals that are suffering at no fault of their own.”

There are several prominent overpopulation root causes highlighted by Barger’s motion. According to a 2022 national survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, veterinarian and staff shortages limit shelters’ ability to manage medical and animal behavior issues. These are the top barriers to pet placement.

Relevant county departments now have 90 days to develop a plan and training strategy to hire and retain veterinarians and veterinary technicians, along with animal control officers and care attendants. There will also be a concerted effort to eliminate red tape and simplify the veterinarian contracting process.

The county will also develop a partnership proposal that leverages the state’s network of workforce services, America’s Job Center of California, local community colleges and other educational institutions to expand registered veterinary technician training programs, provide stipends and increase matriculation in these types of programs and in county training programs, including the Preparing LA for County Employment and the Countywide Youth Bridges Program.

Along with identifying which contract cities do not have a spay and neuter policy, the Department of Animal Care and Control will also identify which contract cities have not yet elected to participate in a microchipping program and those that do not contribute to the spay and neuter trust fund. These are effective countermeasures that decrease the number of unwanted or lost pets.

“The high cost of living in Los Angeles County makes it even harder for individuals and families to hold onto their treasured pets,” Barger said. “We need to all be promoting responsible pet ownership and easing the public’s access to spay and neutering programs–especially in underserved communities. By implementing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration, our County can create a sustainable path forward that benefits both pets and their owners.”

Los Angeles County’s team of lobbyists will also be on the lookout for opportunities to support state bills that can help ease pet overpopulation, such as spay and neutering programs and public education efforts.

A copy of Barger’s motion can be viewed here.

