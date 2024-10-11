header image

October 11
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
Supes Approve Motion to Combat County Animal Shelter Overpopulation
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
animal shelters 2

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved directives to tackle the pet overpopulation crisis in L.A. County animal shelters.

L.A. County seeks to tackle the problem, which is affecting animal shelters nationwide, with a comprehensive whole community approach.

A motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and unanimously approved on Tuesday, Oct. 8 outlines a six-pronged plan that mobilizes several county departments–including Los Angeles County’s Department of Animal Care and Control, the Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Human Resources, and shines a spotlight on contract cities’ animal population control efforts and state legislative solutions.

“It’s heartbreaking to envision hundreds of unwanted or lost pets that have no home and ultimately face euthanasia,” Barger said. “This is because there’s a terrible imbalance of dogs and cats entering our animal care shelters faster than they’re being adopted. We have an opportunity to lead in an area where there is a lot of need. This is about stepping up to that challenge on behalf of innocent animals that are suffering at no fault of their own.”

There are several prominent overpopulation root causes highlighted by Barger’s motion. According to a 2022 national survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, veterinarian and staff shortages limit shelters’ ability to manage medical and animal behavior issues. These are the top barriers to pet placement.

Relevant county departments now have 90 days to develop a plan and training strategy to hire and retain veterinarians and veterinary technicians, along with animal control officers and care attendants. There will also be a concerted effort to eliminate red tape and simplify the veterinarian contracting process.

The county will also develop a partnership proposal that leverages the state’s network of workforce services, America’s Job Center of California, local community colleges and other educational institutions to expand registered veterinary technician training programs, provide stipends and increase matriculation in these types of programs and in county training programs, including the Preparing LA for County Employment and the Countywide Youth Bridges Program.

Along with identifying which contract cities do not have a spay and neuter policy, the Department of Animal Care and Control will also identify which contract cities have not yet elected to participate in a microchipping program and those that do not contribute to the spay and neuter trust fund. These are effective countermeasures that decrease the number of unwanted or lost pets.

“The high cost of living in Los Angeles County makes it even harder for individuals and families to hold onto their treasured pets,” Barger said. “We need to all be promoting responsible pet ownership and easing the public’s access to spay and neutering programs–especially in underserved communities. By implementing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration, our County can create a sustainable path forward that benefits both pets and their owners.”

Los Angeles County’s team of lobbyists will also be on the lookout for opportunities to support state bills that can help ease pet overpopulation, such as spay and neutering programs and public education efforts.

A copy of Barger’s motion can be viewed here.
Oct. 14-18: SB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area

Oct. 14-18: SB I-5 Lane Reductions Continue in Castaic Area
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic overnights Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18 set up k-rail, reconfigure striping and demolish and reconstruct a box culvert.
FULL STORY...

Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
