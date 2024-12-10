Supes Proclaim Emergency for Franklin Fire in Malibu

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 10, signed an emergency proclamation for the Franklin Fire that is rapidly burning through the Malibu area. The wildfire, which started late Monday evening, continues to threaten lives and property in the region.

The emergency proclamation enables Los Angeles County to more effectively respond to the Franklin Fire, accelerate the procurement of vital supplies, seek and utilize mutual aid, and potentially obtain reimbursement and assistance from the state and federal government.

The Franklin Fire was reported just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, in the area of Malibu Canyon Road north of Pacific Coast Highway and has since grown to 2,500-plus acres. Homes have been reported to be destroyed by the fire, but the number of homes impacted has not been released.

Pepperdine University has canceled classes and finals for Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Road closures include Pacific Coast Highway closed between Carbon Canyon and Corral Canyon Road, open to evacuees only.

“This wildfire poses a serious threat in our County and the safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “By signing this emergency proclamation, we are ensuring that local authorities have the support they need to respond effectively to protect Malibu and surrounding areas.”

Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, who represents the Third District, which includes the city of Malibu, emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for continued cooperation. “Los Angeles County has all resources deployed to contain the Franklin Fire and we are actively coordinating with the City of Malibu and our partners,” said Supervisor Horvath. “Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our residents. Please follow all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders, and all instructions from emergency personnel. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the first responders—LA County Fire, our Sheriff’s Department, and our Office of Emergency Management—we are profoundly grateful for your life saving work. Thank you to Supervisor Barger for swiftly signing our emergency declaration and to Governor Newsom for unlocking important FEMA funding. To those affected by the Franklin Fire, please know that we are here for you, we stand with you, and we will stay with you through this challenging time.”

In addition to the county’s emergency measures, local authorities are actively working to provide evacuation support and emergency services to those in affected areas.

Evacuation Shelter:

Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Pets in crates welcome.

Small Animals:

Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301.

Large Animals:

Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and residents are urged to monitor local news and official channels for updates.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...