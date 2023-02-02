Taste of the Town Tickets Benefiting Child & Family Center On Sale Now

Child & Family Center presents its 34th annual Taste of the Town on Sunday, May 7. ﻿The event returns to the beautiful Blomgren Ranch, nestled in the hills and canyons on Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita.

Voted Best Charity Event, this all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event is seen by many as the “must-attend” event of the year. Our finest local restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors will provide unlimited gourmet tastings for attendees.

Band favorite Mark LeVang and Friends will once again entertain the crowd. Online silent auctions offer opportunities to bid on some great items!

Come out and celebrate! This is one party you can’t miss!

Buy your tickets [here].

