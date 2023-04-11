Textures of Life Exhibit at the SCAA Gallery

Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show “Textures of Life” beginning April 28 until May 28. An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“The theme can be taken literally or figuratively, which makes for interesting interpretations by the artists,” said Laurie Morgan, of the SCAA Gallery Committee.

Participating artists, including several new members, are:

Olga Kaczmar, Mardi Georgio, Laurie Morgan, Pam Rothmann, Lynda Frautnick, Cheri Marcovitch, Howard Marcovitch, Qiana Tarlow , Glorida Cassady, Cathy King, Diane Aguinaldo, Karen Maleck-Whiteley, Patty Haft, Laura Ledesma, Kim Arson, Pat Thayer, Rosanne Haddad, Tobi Beck and Paula Bradley.

SCAA welcomes visitors to the reception for appetizers, to meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces.

For more information about SCAA visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

