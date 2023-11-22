Counterfeit Document Investigation, Three Arrested, Victims Sought

On Nov. 21 The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Fraud & Cyber Crimes Bureau and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant operation as part of an on-going investigation involving criminal organizations engaging in access device fraud and identity theft.

Three adult males were arrested for operating a fraudulent document manufacturing and trafficking ring. During the search of the location, highly sophisticated printing hardware, credit card blanks, driver’s license and social security card stock were seized. A loaded, unregistered firearm was also seized from the location.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Those who believe they have been a victim of this type of crime should contact their local law enforcement agency and report the incident.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or with a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

